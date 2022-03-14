After skipping the International Court of Justice's (ICJ) hearing last week, Russia has now stated that the UN international court has no jurisdictional rights over the Ukraine matter. The Parliament of Ukraine, Verkhovna Rada, informed that the ICJ in The Hague received a written objection from Russia against the application of precautionary measures on Ukraine’s complaint. It said that the Russian Federation has stated that the UN court has no jurisdiction to consider the case of the use of force in Ukraine.

It is to mention that last month, Ukraine instituted proceedings against Russia urging the court to call upon the Vladimir Putin regime to immediately halt all military actions in the territory of the former Soviet nation. It contended that Russia's rationale to commence a special military operation was based on a "lie" that genocide had been committed in Luhansk and Donetsk. However, amid its ongoing invasion of Ukraine, Russia refused to participate in the ICJ hearing on the application of the war-hit nation.

ICJ to announce verdict ‘as soon as possible’

But after ending a hearing into a legal move by Kyiv to stop the unprovoked invasion of Ukraine by Russia, the ICJ said that it will rule “as soon as possible” despite Moscow’s rejection of the proceedings. The UN's top court has already heard the arguments from Ukraine. It had scheduled a second session to give Russia a chance to present its case, but Moscow boycotted the proceedings. Now, the ICJ stated that the verdict of the court will be pronounced at a public hearing, the date of which will be notified to parties in due course of time.

Notably, Ukraine is seeking a court order for Russia to immediately suspend the military operations” Moscow launched on February 24. Ukraine has also demanded that Russia immediately ensure that any military or irregular armed units which may be directed or supported by it, as well as any organisations and persons which may be subject to its control, direction, or influence, take no steps in furtherance of the military operations. Russia shall refrain from any action and shall provide assurances that no action is taken that may aggravate or extend the dispute that is the subject of this application, or render this dispute more difficult to resolve. Russia shall also provide a report to the ICJ on measures taken to implement the court’s order on Provisional Measures one week after such order and then on a regular basis to be fixed by the court.

(Image: AP)