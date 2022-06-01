Russia Says Meeting Between Putin & Zelenskyy Possible Just To Finalize 'certain Document'

Amid the ongoing ravaging war in Eastern Europe, the Kremlin stated that the meeting between Presidents of Russia and Ukraine is possible only to finalize a "certain document," but the work on it has long been halted. "No one has ruled out such a meeting, but it must be prepared. Presidents Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy meeting solely to finalise a certain document makes sense. But development on the document was put on hold a long time ago and hasn't been resumed yet," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters, as per the TASS news agency.

Further, Peskov also criticised the US continued military support to Ukraine. He said that the supply of US armaments to Ukraine does not help to revive Kyiv's determination to resume peace negotiations. The Kremlin spokesperson also accused the Biden administration of "purposefully and diligently adding fuel to the fire" by providing advanced military equipment to the Kyiv regime. "The United States, obviously, really adheres to the line of fighting Russia to the last Ukrainian. So, we of course take it negatively," Peskov remarked, state-run news agency RIA Novosti reported.

Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov speaks to his US counterpart

Earlier on Tuesday, Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov held a telephone conversation with his US counterpart Lloyd Austin and discussed about the weapons supply. "We discussed perspectives of weaponry supply and strengthening of #UAarmy defence capabilities. I hope to enhance our dialogue within the Ukraine Defence Contact Group in the nearest future," Reznikov wrote in a Twitter post. Notably, this came as US President Joe Biden announced additional military aid worth $700 million to war-torn Ukraine. He also stated that his country will not provide missile systems to Ukraine that may be used to attack Russia.

Russia-Ukraine war

It is pertinent to mention here that the war between Russia and Ukraine continues to intensify and entered its day 98th on Wednesday, June 1. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Zelesnkyy has urged the world to provide additional military assistance as his forces are battling hard to halt Russia's offensive in the Donbass region. He further said that the situation in the country's Eastern region is "extremely difficult" owing to the lack of necessary weapons. His remarks came as Russians struck a nitric acid tank in Severodonetsk city located in Luhansk Oblast.

