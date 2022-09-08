Russia Says Seeking UNSC Meeting To Discuss 'real Threat' Posed By Arms Supply To Ukraine

Russia has requested the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to hold a meeting regarding the "real threat" posed by the foreign states' arms supply to Ukraine, Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vassily Nebenzya said. He said that Russia is in support of discussing "real rather than invented problems," TASS reported. The statement of Nebenzya comes amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine which has transcended 190 days.

Vassily Nebebzya said, "We are in favour of talking about real rather than invented problems and since today we've wasted time talking about the latest conjectures and fantasies, then we propose that tomorrow we discuss real threats to international peace and security caused by foreign states supplies of arms and military goods to Ukraine," as per the TASS report. He stated that Russia will also request the French chairmanship regarding the UNSC meeting. Vassily Nebebzya underscored that Russia would like the participation of the UN Under-Secretary for Disarmament Affairs Izumi Nakamitsu and civil society representatives in the meeting. Notably, the US and its allies have been providing military assistance to Ukraine ever since Russia launched an offensive in Moscow. It is pertinent to note here that Russia has repeatedly warned the West against supplying weapons to Ukraine.

Russia warns US against supplying military equipment to Ukraine

Earlier on September 2, Russia warned the United States against supplying long-range weapons to Ukraine amid the ongoing conflict with Moscow. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said that Moscow has repeatedly warned Washington regarding the consequences that "may follow" if the US continues to provide military equipment to Ukraine. He stressed that the US edges itself closer to being involved in the ongoing war by a continuous supply of arms to Ukraine. Reacting to the US supply of weapons to Ukraine, Ryabkov said, "A very narrow margin that separates the U.S. from becoming a party to the conflict mustn’t create an illusion for rabid anti-Russian forces that everything will remain as it is if they cross it," AP cited state media. So far, US authorities have not supplied Ukraine with longer range missiles for HIMARS that can hit targets up to 3000 kilometres.

"We have repeatedly warned the U.S. about the consequences that may follow if the U.S. continues to flood Ukraine with weapons," Ryabkov said as per The Associated Press. "It effectively puts itself in a state close to what can be described as a party to the conflict," he added.

Inputs from AP

Image: AP