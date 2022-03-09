Russia Says 'some Progress' Made In Talks, Army Asked To Not 'topple' Ukraine Govt

In a significant development, Russia said Wednesday stated that talks with Ukraine had made 'some progress', after the two sides held their 3rd round of negotiations in Belarus. Addressing a press brief, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova shared that negotiations with officials from Kyiv to resolve the conflict were making 'headway' and underscored that Moscow's troops had been not been asked to 'topple' the Ukrainian government.

"Some progress has been made," Maria Zakharova said during a press briefing. She added that the Russian military had not been tasked to "overthrow the current government."

Earlier, Ukraine President's advisor and a member of the Ukraine delegation, Mykhailo Podolyak stated that 'small progress' in the logistics of humanitarian corridors in Ukraine was noted. He further mentioned that the political block of the settlement along with a ceasefire and security guarantees continued to be the 'main focus' of the meeting. Russian negotiators had presented extensive documents like specific agreements, but Ukrainian negotiators instead of signing the documents on spot, opted to take them back to study instead, agencies reported.

Kyiv wants 'direct talks' between Zelenskyy and Putin

Meanwhile, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said that Kyiv wanted direct talks between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russia's Vladimir Putin. Kuleba stated that direct talks between the leaders were necessary as Kyiv knows Putin is the person calling the shots in Moscow.

"We have long wanted a direct conversation between the president of Ukraine and Vladimir Putin, because we all understand that it is he who makes the final decisions, especially now," he said as cited by international reports.

Kuleba has also confirmed his meeting with Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on Thursday, March 10. The Foreign Minister said he is ready for a 'serious conversation' if Lavrov is ready as well. According to American broadcaster CNN, the Ukrainian Foreign Minister also said that he is open to having talks with anyone with an aim to establish peace between the two countries.

(Image: AP)