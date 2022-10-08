Russian Military Says No Need To Scrap New Year Celebrations Amid Partial Mobilisation

Russia will not be cancelling New Year’s celebrations this year despite the recent partial mobilization of its troops amid the ogoing military operation in Ukraine, the country’s military said in an official statement on Friday. According to a report by Russian state-owned news network RT, deputy defense minister Colonel General Viktor Goremykin assured that Moscow’s troops “have all the necessary means to provide for all units and each serviceman in full,” hence, there is “no need to cancel New Year’s … events in the Russian regions in order to use the funds saved to provide for our military personnel, including those called up during the partial mobilization.”

Goremykin further added that the “initiatives to cancel children’s holiday events” to save funds for draftees are not needed, and are “premature and unnecessary.” He also expressed gratitude to the Russian population that continues to actively support the country's defence forces, as well as becomes a part of it.

Russian cities come to military's aid, offer funds reserved for celebrations

Earlier this week, three areas, namely St. Petersburg, Belgorod Oblast, and Kurgan Oblast, announced that they would provide funds reserved for celebrations to draftee programs. Key Russian cities, including St. Petersburg, declared muted celebrations this year. The announcements came after a shortage of funds and poor military conditions were reported across army bases. The reports were also backed by Kursk Oblast governor Roman Starovoyt, who revealed the worsening state of the military after visiting several facilities. “Some are normal, and some, just terrible,” he mentioned in a blog post.

According to Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu, over 200,000 draftees were inducted into the Russian army by October 4 in the country's military mobilization effort. Last month, Russian President Vladimir Putin opened doors for the recruitment of 300,000 reservists aged 18-50 to consolidate the country’s troops that are currently waging a war against Ukraine. Moscow’s Defense Ministry emphasized that the mobilization effort welcomes and prioritizes those with previous military and combat experience, as well as those who possess certain specializations that are required on the battlefield.

"Military personnel will be sent to combat areas after training and combat coordination," Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoygu said earlier this week.