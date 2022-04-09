Russia Says Ukraine Planning To Bring Dead Bodies To Irpin For 'cynical & Staged' Action

As the Russia-led invasion of Ukraine reaches its 45th day, the spokesperson of the Russian Defense Ministry, Igor Konashenkov, in a massive claim on Saturday, revealed that the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) is planning to bring the dead bodies of people killed by massive Ukrainian shelling to Irpin to carry out a "cynical and staged" action for the distribution of video footage via Wester Media, ANI reported.

Notably, the statement comes a day after the mayor of Makarov, Vadym Tokar, claimed that Russian forces have killed nearly 132 people.

Meanwhile, during a media briefing, Konashenkov said that the SSU forces were planning to bring the bodies of residents who died from shelling by Ukrainian artillery from a morgue located in the city's hospital on Polevaya street to the basement of one of the buildings on the eastern outskirts of Irpin, adding that "this cynical and staged action" is being orchestrated by Kyi to circulate the footage via Western Media.

Since the Russia-Ukraine war started on February 24, around 1,611 civilians have lost their lives as of April 8 and 2,227 more have been wounded, according to the United Nations. The Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said in a statement that the majority of the civilian casualties were caused by the utilisation of explosive weapons, with a wide impact area, such as "shelling from heavy artillery and multiple launch rocket systems, and missile and airstrikes", as per media reports.

It is pertinent to mention here that Mariupol, Volnovakha in the Donetsk area, Izium in the Kharkiv region, Popasna in the Luhansk region, and Borodianka in Ukraine's capital Kyiv have been devastated by Russia's relentless military agression.

From 24 Feb—6 April, we recorded 3,838 civilian casualties in context of Russia’s armed attack against #Ukraine: 1,611 killed, incl 131 children; 2,227 injured, incl 191 children, mostly caused by shelling & airstrikes. Actual toll is much higher. Update https://t.co/uC5RRtZGZm pic.twitter.com/5RtMVniqJ6 — UNHumanRightsUkraine (@UNHumanRightsUA) April 7, 2022

Zelenskyy calls Kramatorsk station attack 'heinous war crime' as death toll reaches 52

The death toll in Kramatorsk station attack that was allegedly carried out by Putin's forces, has surged to 52. The attack was launched when civilians were trying to flee the country via trains on Friday. According to the Ukrainian authorities, the Russian forces attacked a train station in Kramatorsk, where thousands of people, mostly women and children, were waiting to flee a new looming Russian offensive.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, while addressing the nation, condemned the killings of civilians at the Kramatorsk railway station. Calling the strike a heinous war crime, Zelenskyy said, "Efforts will be taken to establish every minute of who did what, who gave what orders, where the missile came from, who transported it, who gave the command and how this strike was agreed to." He claimed that the Ukraine security service intercepted communications of Russian troops that have evidence of war crimes. "Soldiers are talking with their parents about what they stole and who they abducted. There are recordings of prisoners of war who admitted killing people," the Ukrainian president said.

(Image: AP)