Russia Says Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant Under 'full Control', Operation Running 'normally'

Days after Russia captured Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine following the constant bombing at the site, Rosgvardiya or the Russian National Guard said that the situation at the facility is under full control. According to Sputnik, the Russian National Guard said that the nuclear power plant was working normally. Rosgvardiya spokesperson told the reporters that the Ukrainian soldiers who guarded Zaporizhzhia had laid down their weapons and were allowed to go home.

The spokesperson, according to the report, said that talks were held with the Ukrainian National Guard which resulted in Ukrainians laying down their arms and being seized by the Russian army. Around 240 people including 50 women had laid down their arms and after signing the documents on non-participation in hostilities were taken out of the station and allowed to go.

The Rosgvardiya spokesperson was quoted as saying, “Currently, the station is operating normally, the administration of the facility is fulfilling its functional duties, the necessary access control regime is being fully implemented, the plant is fully controlled by Rosgvardiya.”

He also informed that after taking control of the nuclear power plant in Ukraine, Russian servicemen had found a large number of weapons including some at power units. As per the report, he said over 500 pieces of Ukrainian National Guard weapons were seized.

IAEA ‘loses contact’ with Russia-controlled Chernobyl power plant

The developments at Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant came in the backdrop of IAEA raising ‘deep concerns’ over another major NPP captured by Russia in its invasion of Ukraine, Chernobyl. IAEA on Tuesday said that Chernobyl nuclear power plant is no longer transmitting the data to the UN atomic watchdog. The agency also raised concerns over the staff working under Russian guard at the Ukrainian facility.

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director-General Rafael Mariano Grossi said, “I’m deeply concerned about the difficult and stressful situation facing staff at Chornobyl NPP and potential risks this entails for nuclear safety. I call on the forces in effective control of the site to urgently facilitate the safe rotation of personnel there”.

#Ukraine has told IAEA it's becoming increasingly urgent and important — for the safe management of the #Chornobyl nuclear power plant — to rotate the ≈210 personnel and guards that have been working at the site for almost two weeks.

