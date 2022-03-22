In the light of newly-imposed unilateral economic sanctions by Tokyo on Russia over the Ukraine war, Moscow on Monday terminated World War II (WWII) peace treaty talks with Japan, the Russian Foreign Ministry said. In a statement, Russian authorities claimed that Japan colluded with Group of Seven (G7) partners to slap a series of sanctions on Russia in the wake of the ongoing Russian "military operations" in Ukraine. Further, Moscow also ended a visa-free regime for Japanese nationals from the disputed islands.

"In the light of the outspokenly unfriendly nature of Japan’s unilateral restrictions against Russia over the situation in Ukraine the following measures are to be taken," the Russian Foreign Ministry said, as quoted by Tass News agency.

"In the current situation the Russian side has no intention of continuing peace treaty talks with Japan, for it is impossible to discuss the signing of a fundamental treaty in bilateral relations with a country that takes an outspokenly unfriendly stance and tries to cause harm to the interests of our country," it added.

Russia's decision came after Japan joined its Western partners to impose sweeping economic sanctions on the economic and financial sectors of Moscow due to its all-out attack on Ukraine that started on February 24. Moscow also scrapped visa-free trips by Japanese citizens to the controversial South Kuril Islands under agreements of 1991 and 1999 on "simple travel" for Japanese to the former residence on the island.

"All responsibility for harm to bilateral relations and to the interests of Japan itself rests upon Tokyo, which has consciously made its choice in favor of an anti-Russian policy instead of developing mutually beneficial cooperation and neighborliness," the Foreign Ministry informed.

Peace talks between Russia and Japan terminated

The peace talks are aimed to reach a deal that ensures joint economic activities in South Kuril Island. The island was handed over to the Soviet Union against an agreement at the 1945 Yalta Conference when the union agreed to start military operations in the eastern front with Western allies. However, Japan repeatedly rejected Soviet Union's sovereignty over the islands.

Notably, Tokyo and Moscow are technically at war since they never formally signed a peace treaty and both sides claim sovereignty over those islands. Japan on multiple occasions protested Russian visits to the island. On Monday, Moscow stated that it will quit the dialogue with Japan on joint economic activities in the islands and block the prolongation of Japan's status as a sectoral dialogue partner or the Organisation of Black Sea Economic Cooperation.

Japanese sanctions against Russia

Since the Russian war against Ukraine began last month, Japan has levied hefty penalties against Moscow targetting its trade sector. Japan banned the export of 300 product tiles to Russia, which include semiconductors, equipment for shipping and aviation safety, means of communication. The list also includes a ban on supplies of military products like weapons, software, and oil refining equipment. At least 49 companies and organisations of Russia, including Rosoboronexport, Rostecg, and FSB- the federal security service were sanctioned. In addition, Japan also froze assets of Russian banks, including VTB and Rossiya Bank. Tokyo also imposed restrictions on Russian leadership, including Russian President Vladimir Putin and his top business aides.

