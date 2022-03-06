Russia Shares Video Claiming Withdrawal Of Ukrainian Troops From Donetsk Region | Watch

Amid the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, Moscow-run state media has shared footage claiming that Ukraine forces had withdrawn from the rebel-held Donetsk region. The newly released video has been reportedly captured from the breakaway Donetsk region of Donbass, a self-proclaimed republic that was identified as "independent" on February 21 by Russian President Vladimir Putin. The clip alleged that Ukrainian troops "left behind ruined tanks."

Russia-owned RT News agency shared the clip on Sunday soon after Putin touted that his country had "practically" succeeded in the "mission" of demolishing Ukraine's main military infrastructure and weapon, air defence, and ammunition depots. Part of the clip also showed that the Russian Defence Ministry Ka-52 combat helicopter purportedly destroyed armoured vehicles via anti-tank guided missiles in Donbass.

Watch the video here:

The Russian Ministry of Defense has released footage of Ka-52 combat helicopters destroying several armored vehicles of the Ukrainian forces via anti-tank guided missiles, as the Donbass operation continues pic.twitter.com/QpCVAitl84 — RT (@RT_com) March 6, 2022

Russia suggests Ukraine troops 'left behind tanks'

According to RT News, the Ukrainian forces withdrew from the region in haste, thus, leaving behind "ruined tanks" in the breakaway Donetsk region. The clip also added that observing the devastation, Russian troops deployed in the region also provided humanitarian aid to locals impacted by the war. Another video on the Twitter handle of the site also showed "drone footage over the city of Schastia" after Russia-announced independent forces of Luhansk allegedly "took control" of the region.

Drone footage over city of Schastia as LPR forces take control pic.twitter.com/jxH0Y6er6o — RT (@RT_com) March 6, 2022



The developments come as at least 2,000 civilians have been killed in Ukraine, as per Ukrainian emergency services, in the war between Russia and Ukraine that erupted on February 24. Meanwhile, nearly 1.5 million have reportedly been forced to displace internally and as refugees as arbitrary Russian bombings mowed down residential and commercial complexes, as per the UN human rights wing.

