The Russian Ministry of Defense on Friday, March 11, shared a video showing how food is prepared for its soldiers deployed at distant locations in Ukraine amid its military offensive.

"In the course of a special military operation, logistic support personnel perform uninterrupted cooking, baking bread, washing personnel, repairing and refueling equipment in the field," the Ministry stated.

There are mobile mechanised bakeries that produce more than six tons of bread per day, providing food to both military personnel and the local population. Each mobile bakery is capable of baking bread an hour afer being deployed at a new location, the Ministry said.

To ensure personal hygiene, mobile field baths are also deployed for the troops. Each bath has a capacity of over 30 people per hour. High mobility allows them to quickly change the location for the personnel, the Ministry added. The bath is mounted on the chassis of a cross-country truck, and a diesel generator set is mounted on the chassis. A pumping station also helps the personnel to draw water from natural sources and purify it for use.

"One of the most important issues of logistics is the organisation of repair and refueling of equipment. Specialists of the fuel and lubricants service refuel wheeled and tracked vehicles at each filling point using the latest automobile fuelers based on KamAZ vehicles, which helps it to simultaneously refuel 10 units of equipment. This method reduces the refueling time," the Ministry said.

Russian forces advance in Ukraine, close in on Kyiv

The video comes on the sixteenth day of Russia's war on Ukraine that has forced nearly one lakh people to leave their homeland amid continued bombings and airstrikes with little relief from the ceasefire. After being stalled for days, the Russian forces have now inched as close as three miles (4.82 kms) from the capital Kyiv, in the past 24 hours, a US Defence Ministry official informed today.

Two parallel Russian troops have simultaneously advanced from the northeast to push into the capital; however, some invaders emanating from the northern town of Sumy, reportedly turned around towards the northeast.

Meanwhile, reports of advancement from the northwestern side of Kyiv near Hostomel Airport (also known as Antonov) have emerged. In addition, heavy fighting continued in the strategic port city of Mariupol, which was encircled by Russian troops but not conquered.

Photographs that surfaced on Wednesday also showed armoured units manoeuvring and surrounding the town close to Antonov airport. Separately, there have also been reports of internet outages in the Russian-occupied city of Kherson, where the US estimated that Russia has rained more than 775 missiles since the invasion began on February 24.