Russia Shoots Down Two Drones Over Alleged Assassination Attempt On Putin By Ukraine

Amid the ongoing war in Kyiv, Moscow has claimed that it prevented Ukraine from assassinating Russian President Vladimir Putin. Kremlin has stated that it has destroyed two drones aimed at Putin's residence. It, however, added that Putin "wasn't in Kremlin" at the time of the alleged attack.

No casualties or material damage has been reported. Russia has called it a planned "terrorist attack" and an assassination attempt on the eve of Victory Day, state news agency RIA reported. No injury to the President has been reported and his work schedule remains the same. “The Kremlin has assessed these actions as a planned terrorist act and an assassination attempt on the president on the eve of Victory Day, the 9 May Parade,” RIA said.

🚩Clearest footage of the drone attack against the #Kremlin pic.twitter.com/4Gvztzq86r — Michael A. Horowitz (@michaelh992) May 3, 2023

Is Putin safe?

The Kremlin added that President Vladimir Putin was safe and continued to work with his schedule unchanged. There was no immediate comment from Ukrainian authorities. The Kremlin didn't present any evidence from the reported incident, and its statement included few details.

Tass quoted the statement as saying that the Kremlin considered the development to be a deliberate attempt on Putin's life ahead of the Victory Day that Russia celebrates on May 9.

Russia retains the right to respond when and where it sees fit, the Tass report said, quoting the statement.