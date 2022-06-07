Russia has slammed the EU for "not listening to the truth and maintaining "low professional standards" after its envoy left the UNSC meeting over allegations of Moscow troops committing crimes in Ukraine. This comes as UNSC's session on Sexual Violence and Human Trafficking in Ukraine on Sunday witnessed the European Union Council hurling strong allegations against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine. European Council President Charles Michel accused Moscow of committing sexual violence in the war-torn Ukraine and using food supply as a "stealth missile against developing countries", as per an official statement by the EU. Following the allegations levelled against Moscow, Russian Permanent Representative Vasily Nebenzya left the meeting.

"You may leave the room, maybe it's easier not to listen to the truth," Michel said to the leaving envoy.

Russia slams EU for 'not listening to the truth' & maintaining 'low professional standards'

Later, the Russian First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyanskiy, took to Twitter to Justify his country's stand. In the tweet, he lambasted the EU by saying that "We came there to listen to the truth." "But the EU clearly doesn’t need it and we heard only cheeky lies and unsubstantiated claims, many of which have been already debunked. It’s painful to see such low professional standards and lack of manners from key EU functioners!".

We came there to listen to the truth. But EU clearly doesn’t need it and we heard only cheeky lies and unsubstantiated claims many of which have been already debunked. It’s painful to see such low professional standards and lack of manners from key EU functioners! 👎🏻👎🏻👎🏻 https://t.co/IamjMkQKFI — Dmitry Polyanskiy (@Dpol_un) June 6, 2022

Meanwhile, European Union Council 's Michel too took to Twitter and said that there are reports of the Russian military committing sexual crimes and using sexual abuse as a weapon of war. He asserted, “Sexual violence is a war crime. A crime against humanity. A tactic of torture, terror, and repression. Shameful acts in a shameful war.” He also noted that these crimes must be brought to light and prosecuted without fear of retaliation.

We hear reports of Russian forces wielding sexual violence as a weapon of war.



Sexual violence is a war crime. A crime against humanity.



A tactic of torture, terror, and repression.



Shameful acts in a shameful war.@UN #UNSC pic.twitter.com/ncKPq564Yx — Charles Michel (@eucopresident) June 6, 2022

Reports of sexual violence in Ukraine

As the conflict in Ukraine transcends 100 days, accusations of sexual violence by Russian troops are growing, a senior UN official told the Security Council on Monday, expressing regret over a jarring disparity between that painful reality and the worldwide community's aspiration to end the use of rape as a tactic of war, UN News reported.

Pramila Patten, the Secretary-General's Special Representative on Sexual Violence in Conflict, spoke about her latest trip to war-torn Ukraine and the aspects of a recently signed framework of cooperation on the prevention and response to conflict-related sexual abuse, which seeks to enhance accountability and combat those heinous crimes.

According to the UN News report, as of June 3, the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) had got information on 124 alleged deeds of conflict-related sexual abuse in Ukraine, mostly against women and girls, and a national hotline had received information of crimes ranging from gang rape to coercive force to watch an act of sexual violence committed against a partner or a child.

