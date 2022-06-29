Russia Tell UN It's Ready To Ensure Safe Export Of Ukrainian Grain From Black Sea Ports

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin underscored that Russia is prepared to cooperate in ensuring the safe export of the Ukrainian grain from the ports in Black Sea. He made the remarks whilst discussing the situation of global food security with UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Martin Griffiths during a phone call on June 27. During the call, the Russian Deputy Foreign Minister stressed that Russia not blocking Ukraine’s Black Sea ports but that the ships have stranded due to Ukraine’s military heavy mining of the Black Sea.

"The Russian side reaffirmed its principal readiness to fully implement its export obligations - in particular, on supply of grain and fertilizers, which is currently being obstructed by the illegal unilateral sanctions, and to assist in safe export of the Ukrainian grain," Russian Foreign Ministry said in its statement on Tuesday.

Russia claims it never blocked Ukraine’s Black Sea ports

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister further noted that Russia never blocked Ukraine’s Black Sea ports, but that the grains exports were halted as it is impossible to transit for the vessels carrying agricultural goods due to the mining of the sea by Kyiv, the Foreign Ministry added. Russian President Vladimir Putin had earlier told the leaders of France and Germany in a phone call that Russia was willing to discuss ways to restart the shipments of stranded Ukrainian grain from Black Sea ports, the Kremlin said in a statement later. "For its part, Russia is ready to help find options for the unhindered export of grain, including the export of Ukrainian grain from Black Sea ports," the Kremlin quoted Putin as saying to the European leaders.

Russia and Ukraine account for 29% of global wheat exports that transits mainly via the Black Sea. In a separate call with Turkey's president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Putin maintained that Russia may export significant volumes of fertilizers and food provided the West lifted the sanctions. "During the discussion of the situation in Ukraine, emphasis was placed on ensuring safe navigation in the Black and Azov seas and eliminating the mine threat in their waters," Kremlin had later informed.

"Vladimir Putin noted the readiness of the Russian side to facilitate the unhindered sea transit of goods in coordination with Turkish partners. This also applies to the export of grain from Ukrainian ports," it added.