Russia Terms US Bill On Transfer Of Seized Assets To Ukraine As 'distortion Of Int'l Law'

Amidst the ruthless war in Eastern Europe, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov on Friday stated that the United States' bill enabling the transfer of seized Russian assets to Ukraine is a 'blatant distortion of international law.' He argued that such a law is nothing but an "expropriation of private property." "This clearly demonstrates how fragile all the generally recognised foundations are now, in the field of private property, economics, politics and everything else. This can cause nothing but rejection and incomprehension," Sputnik quoted Peskov as saying.

The US had previously stated that it was mulling seizing sanctioned Russian assets and transferring them to war-ravaged Ukraine. Even though the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) has censured the plan as a potential infringement of constitutional due-process safeguards, the Justice Department announced it would support it. Notably, Democratic Senator Michael Bennet and his Republican colleague Rob Portman proposed such legislation last month. They contended that Ukraine is experiencing the worst refugee crisis since World War II and that transferring the Russian oligarchs' seized assets to the Ukrainians will aid ongoing humanitarian operations.

US proposes new bill to support Ukraine in its fight with Russia

Earlier last month, the US announced the formation of "Task Force KleptoCapture" - an agency entrusted with pursuing corrupt Russian oligarchs and sanctions violators. This along with many other steps were taken as part of the Western drive to sanction Russia for its unjustified attack on Ukraine. Meanwhile, on Friday, Biden stated that he signed a request to Congress for critical security, economic, and humanitarian assistance to help Ukraine continue to counter Russian President Vladimir Putin’s aggression. "We need this bill to support Ukraine in its fight for freedom," Biden wrote in a Twitter post.

I just signed a request to Congress for critical security, economic, and humanitarian assistance to help Ukraine continue to counter Putin’s aggression at a pivotal moment.



We need this bill to support Ukraine in its fight for freedom. — President Biden (@POTUS) April 28, 2022

Russia-Ukraine war

It is pertinent to mention here that the war between Russia and Ukraine continues to escalate and entered its 65th day on Friday, April 29. Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Iryna Vereshchuk announced that as many as 45 Ukrainian people returned home in the latest prisoner of war (POW) exchange with Russia. 13 officers and 20 soldiers, including five injured soldiers, were among those who returned. In addition, 12 civilians have also been released from Russian captivity, Vereshchuk noted. This was the seventh exchange of prisoners of war with Russia since the onset of the war on February 24.

Image: AP