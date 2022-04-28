Russia Ukraine War LIVE: Kherson To Shift To Ruble From May 1; Transition To Take 4 Months

In an address to lawmakers in St Petersburg, Russian President Vladimir Putin warned any nation against interfering in Ukraine. He said, "If someone intends to intervene into the ongoing events (in Ukraine) from the outside and creates unacceptable strategic threats for us, then they should know that our response to those strikes will be swift, lightning fast."

"We have all the tools for this — ones that no one can brag about. And we won’t brag. We will use them if needed. And I want everyone to know this. We have already taken all the decisions on this," he also said.