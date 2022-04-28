Russia Ukraine War LIVE: Kherson To Shift To Ruble From May 1; Transition To Take 4 Months

Quick links:
Image: AP
As the Russia-Ukraine war has entered its 64th day, the Canadian House of Commons on Wednesday termed Russia's activities in Ukraine a "genocide," citing alleged crimes such as the death of people, and the desecration of remains, the kidnapping of children, torture, as well as rape. Further, the measure was passed unanimously by the Canadian lawmakers, who stated that "ample evidence of systematic and massive war crimes and crimes against humanity being committed against the people of Ukraine,” The Hill reported.
Read more here
US State Secretary Antony Blinken held a telephonic conversation with his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian on Wednesday. During the conversation both the leaders discussed Russia’s "unprovoked" and "brutal" war against Ukraine- which is now nearing its ninth week. Bolstering security assistance to the Ukrainian army and additional measures to hold Russian President Vladimir Putin accountable for the crimes committed in the last three months topped the agenda, as per a readout of the conversation released by the US State Department.
Good conversation today with French Foreign Minister @JY_LeDrian. France remains a steadfast partner in supporting Ukraine and confronting Moscow’s brutal, unprovoked war.— Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) April 27, 2022
Read more here
According to Russian state media, the Kherson region in Ukraine, which was captured by Moscow's forces will transition to using the ruble from May 1. Deputy Chairman of the Civil-Military Administration of the region, Kirill Stremousov, told the RIA-Novosti news agency that the transition period will take up to four months. In the transition period, both ruble and Ukrainian hryvnia will be in circulation.
India has again reiterated its demand for an immediate cessation of violence and hostilities in Ukraine while keeping its point at the international forum on Wednesday. While speaking at the United Nations Security Council-- which promotes international peace and security-- Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, R Ravindra expressed grave concern over the current situation in the war-torn country and appeal to the country to stop the conflict.
#IndiainUNSC— India at UN, NY (@IndiaUNNewYork) April 27, 2022
📺Watch: Deputy Permanent Representative, Ambassador R. Ravindra @RAGUTTAHALLI speak at the #UNSC Arria-formula meeting on Ukraine ⤵️@MEAIndia pic.twitter.com/stewaJgSRT
Read more here
European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen says Russia's move to halt gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria is 'an instrument of blackmail'.
Earlier, UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss called on countries that have condemned Russia's military aggression in Ukraine to double their support for Kyiv and supply the country with heavy weapons. She also said that NATO failed Ukraine as a structure intended to ensure peace and security.
According to reports, the Russian currency of rouble soared to an over two-year high against the euro in Moscow trade on Wednesday.
Over 4,000 applications have been filed to sponsor Ukrainians seeking to come to the US within 48 hours of President Joe Biden's administration launching 'Uniting for Ukraine', a USCIS spokesperson told CNN. While announcing the streamlined process for the Ukrainians fleeing war at home, Biden had said, "This new humanitarian parole program will complement the existing legal pathways available to Ukrainians, including immigrant visas and refugee processing. It will provide an expedient channel for secure legal migration from Europe to the United States for Ukrainians who have a US sponsor, such as a family or an NGO".
UN Secretary-General António Guterres arrived in Kyiv on Wednesday, after meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin and his foreign minister Sergei Lavrov. UN chief is set to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv on Thursday.
I have arrived in Ukraine after visiting Moscow.— António Guterres (@antonioguterres) April 27, 2022
We will continue our work to expand humanitarian support & secure the evacuation of civilians from conflict zones.
The sooner this war ends, the better – for the sake of Ukraine, Russia, and the world.
In an address to lawmakers in St Petersburg, Russian President Vladimir Putin warned any nation against interfering in Ukraine. He said, "If someone intends to intervene into the ongoing events (in Ukraine) from the outside and creates unacceptable strategic threats for us, then they should know that our response to those strikes will be swift, lightning fast."
"We have all the tools for this — ones that no one can brag about. And we won’t brag. We will use them if needed. And I want everyone to know this. We have already taken all the decisions on this," he also said.