Last Updated:

Russia Ukraine War LIVE: Kherson To Shift To Ruble From May 1; Transition To Take 4 Months

Russia Ukraine war has now entered day 64 with Vladimir Putin warning nations against interference in Moscow's actions in Kyiv or facing a "lightning-fast" response from Kremlin. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also arrived in Ukraine after meeting the Russian President and his Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

Written By
Aanchal Nigam
Russia Ukraine war

Image: AP

pointer
10:04 IST, April 28th 2022
Canada lawmakers vote to call Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as Genocide

As the Russia-Ukraine war has entered its 64th day, the Canadian House of Commons on Wednesday termed Russia's activities in Ukraine a "genocide," citing alleged crimes such as the death of people, and the desecration of remains, the kidnapping of children, torture, as well as rape. Further, the measure was passed unanimously by the Canadian lawmakers, who stated that "ample evidence of systematic and massive war crimes and crimes against humanity being committed against the people of Ukraine,” The Hill reported.   

Read more here

pointer
09:18 IST, April 28th 2022
Blinken dials France's FM over Moscow's 'brutal war'

US State Secretary Antony Blinken held a telephonic conversation with his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian on Wednesday. During the conversation both the leaders discussed Russia’s "unprovoked" and "brutal" war against Ukraine- which is now nearing its ninth week. Bolstering security assistance to the Ukrainian army and additional measures to hold Russian President Vladimir Putin accountable for the crimes committed in the last three months topped the agenda, as per a readout of the conversation released by the US State Department. 

Read more here

pointer
08:51 IST, April 28th 2022
Kherson to shift to ruble from May 1: Russian media

According to Russian state media, the Kherson region in Ukraine, which was captured by Moscow's forces will transition to using the ruble from May 1. Deputy Chairman of the Civil-Military Administration of the region, Kirill Stremousov, told the RIA-Novosti news agency that the transition period will take up to four months. In the transition period, both ruble and Ukrainian hryvnia will be in circulation. 

pointer
08:40 IST, April 28th 2022
India denounces Bucha killings at UNSC

India has again reiterated its demand for an immediate cessation of violence and hostilities in Ukraine while keeping its point at the international forum on Wednesday. While speaking at the United Nations Security Council-- which promotes international peace and security-- Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, R Ravindra expressed grave concern over the current situation in the war-torn country and appeal to the country to stop the conflict. 

Read more here

pointer
08:17 IST, April 28th 2022
EU responds to Russia halting gas supplies to Poland, Bulgaria

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen says Russia's move to halt gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria is 'an instrument of blackmail'.
 

pointer
08:09 IST, April 28th 2022
UK's Liz Truss calls on nations to double down support for Ukraine

Earlier, UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss called on countries that have condemned Russia's military aggression in Ukraine to double their support for Kyiv and supply the country with heavy weapons. She also said that NATO failed Ukraine as a structure intended to ensure peace and security. 

pointer
08:02 IST, April 28th 2022
Rouble spikes to an over two-year high against the euro

According to reports, the Russian currency of rouble soared to an over two-year high against the euro in Moscow trade on Wednesday.

pointer
07:38 IST, April 28th 2022
4,000 applications filed to sponsor Ukrainians seeking shelter in US in 48 hours

Over 4,000  applications have been filed to sponsor Ukrainians seeking to come to the US within 48 hours of President Joe Biden's administration launching 'Uniting for Ukraine',  a USCIS spokesperson told CNN. While announcing the streamlined process for the Ukrainians fleeing war at home, Biden had said, "This new humanitarian parole program will complement the existing legal pathways available to Ukrainians, including immigrant visas and refugee processing. It will provide an expedient channel for secure legal migration from Europe to the United States for Ukrainians who have a US sponsor, such as a family or an NGO".

pointer
07:32 IST, April 28th 2022
UN chief to hold talks with Zelenskyy in Kyiv

UN Secretary-General António Guterres arrived in Kyiv on Wednesday, after meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin and his foreign minister Sergei Lavrov. UN chief is set to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in  Kyiv on Thursday. 

 

pointer
07:32 IST, April 28th 2022
Putin warns of ‘lightning fast’ response against West's interference Ukraine

In an address to lawmakers in St Petersburg, Russian President Vladimir Putin warned any nation against interfering in Ukraine. He said, "If someone intends to intervene into the ongoing events (in Ukraine) from the outside and creates unacceptable strategic threats for us, then they should know that our response to those strikes will be swift, lightning fast."

"We have all the tools for this — ones that no one can brag about. And we won’t brag. We will use them if needed. And I want everyone to know this. We have already taken all the decisions on this," he also said.

Follow all the Russia-Ukraine War News and Headlines on Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates

Tags: Russia, Ukraine war, Mariupol
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND