Russia Threatens To Fine Google, Wikipedia Over Dissemination Of 'fake' Information

As the Moscow-Kyiv war has entered day 52, a Russian court has threatened that Google and Wikipedia will face fines of up to $96,000 (8 million roubles) for failing to remove "fake" content on its platform, Interfax News Agency reported. On Thursday, Russian communications watchdog Roskomnadzor in a statement threatened that the US-based internet giant will be slapped with hefty penalties for being unable to delete videos, that Moscow deems "illegal", from YouTube. Meanwhile, the Wikimedia Foundation (owner of Wikipedia) will face fines for publishing false information on its website.

The developments come after Russia had warned Wikipedia to take down "material with inaccurate information of public interest" on the Ukraine war on April 5. Roskomnadzor had claimed that the internet open-source website was hosting untrue data on what the Kremlin calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine. Subsequently, Wikipedia was allegedly disseminating wrong details about the Russian troops' actions in its embattled ex-Soviet neighbour.

This is not the first time Moscow has slapped strapping fines on US-based internet and social media companies, accusing them of violating online media regulations in Russian. Last December, Facebook's parent company Meta received a 1.9 billion rouble ($27 million) court fine for "systematic failure to remove banned content" from its platform. At the time, the Tagansky District Court too ruled that Google had neglected the provisions of Russian media laws, leading them to face an administrative penalty worth 7.2 billion roubles (approx. $98.4 million). Earlier Russia had imposed fines on social media companies but December 2021 was the first time the penalties were based on the revenues of the defendants.

Notably, ever since the Russian invasion began on February 24, Moscow has steadily beefed up pressure on social media platforms, accusing them of violating media laws. Not just social media, the Kremlin has also in the last three months expedited its crackdown on independent media to contain discontent over the war. Authorities have also scrambled to control the narrative over its invasion of Ukraine, leading to a serious threat to free media and human rights, says Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS).

(Image: AP/Shutterstock)