Russia has decided to exempt some people working in certain high-tech industries and financial system from partial mobilisation, the Russian Defence Ministry has said. The decision has been taken to ensure the smooth functioning of certain high-tech industries and financial system in Russia. The announcement of the Defence Ministry comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced partial mobilisation in Russia on September 21, a day after Moscow-occupied regions announced their plan to hold referendum to join Russia.

"To ensure the operation of certain high-tech industries, as well as the financial system of the Russian Federation, a decision was made not to recruit for military service as part of the partial mobilisation of citizens with higher education in the relevant specialties and areas of training," Russian Defence Ministry said in a statement.

The statement further revealed that the organisations in the Information Technology sector that are involved in development, implementation, maintenance and operation of solutions and ensuring the operations of information infrastructure will not be involved in partial mobilisation. In addition, the Russian telecom operators and those involved in ensuring the operations of communication facilities have been exempted from partial mobilisation. According to the Russian Defence Ministry statement, founders, editorial offices, publishers and broadcasters of television channels, radio stations who are involved in the dissimenation of information will be exempted. Furthermore, the people involved in financial market infrastructure, bank liquidity management will not be included in the partial mobilisation to ensure the stability of national payment system. The list of employees given by the heads of relevant organisations to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Russia will be considered for exemption.

"The lists of citizens submitted by the heads of the relevant organisations in the prescribed form to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation will be considered the basis for exemption from the involvement of citizens in military service for mobilisation," the Russian Defence Ministry's statement further read.

Students exempted from mobilisation: Shoigu

Earlier on September 21, Russian Defence Minister Sergey Shoigu said that only 1% of Russia's 25 million military reserves will be involved in partial mobilisation, adding that the reserve servicemen who have experience in military and combat will be mobilised, Sputnik reported. The students of Russia will not be involved in partial mobilisation, he clarified. His remarks came hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced partial mobilisation in Russia. The Russian President made the announcement a day after Russian-occupied regions in Ukraine announced their plans to hold a referendum on joining Russia. He stressed that the decision is "fully adequate" to the threats faced by Russia and to protect their territory and ensure the security of people in Russia and liberated regions. He vowed to use "all the means" to protect Russia and its citizens. He accused the West of aiming to "weaken, divide and eventually destroy" Russia. In his address, Putin said, "In its aggressive anti-Russian policy, the West has crossed every line." After Putin's announcement, US President Joe Biden and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell criticised Putin for issuing threats and even spoke against the referendum planned in occupied parts of Ukraine.

"When the territorial integrity of our country is threatened, we will certainly use all the means at our disposal to protect Russia and our people. It's not a bluff," Putin said.

Image: AP