Russia To Not Withdraw Troops From ZNPP, Says Kyiv Must Be 'forced' To Stop Shelling

The Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has said that Russia is not withdrawing its soldiers from the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. Peskov called for pressurising Ukraine to stop shelling on the nuclear power plant's territory in Zaporizhzhia, Sputnik reported. He warned that shelling of Ukrainian armed forces at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant's site could lead to "catastrophic consequences".

Calling on all nations to pressurise Ukraine to stop shelling at the nuclear power plant, he said, "The key issue right now is to force the Ukrainian side to stop the barbaric shelling of objects on the territory of the station, which could lead to very sad and catastrophic consequences," as per the Sputnik report. Echoing similar remarks, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday, 11 September, stressed that Ukraine has been conducting shelling at the Zaporizhzhia and warned that it could lead to "catastrophic consequences." In his telephonic conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron, Putin "drew attention to regular Ukrainian attacks on ZNPP facilities, including a radioactive waste storage facility, which is fraught with catastrophic consequences."

Putin calls for pressurising Ukraine to stop shelling at ZNPP

Putin underscored that Russian specialists were taking steps to ensure the security of the Zaporizhzhia NPP and called for pressurising Ukraine to stop shelling at the nuclear facility. Notably, Russian forces took control of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant shortly after Moscow began its offensive in Ukraine. Russia has been accusing Ukrainian armed forces of shelling at the nuclear facility in Zaporizhzhia. Meanwhile, Ukraine has accused Russia of storing its military equipment around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. As per the news report, the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant's reactors have been shut down due to constant threats and occasional destruction of the power lines. The nearby regions, including Enerhodar city which remains under the control of Russian forces, are receiving power from the Russian power grid.

Consultations regarding 'nuclear safety' around ZNPP started: IAEA Chief

Meanwhile, Rafael Grossi, the director-general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, said that he has started talks with Russia and Ukraine about a "nuclear safety and security protection zone" around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, according to AP. Speaking to reporters, Grossi said that Russia and Ukraine seem to be interested in the proposal. Grossi said that he made the proposal last week after he led a team of inspectors to the nuclear power plant in Zaporizhzhia. He stressed that Russia and Ukraine must agree to not shell or attack the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

“What we need here really is Ukraine and Russia to agree on a very simple principle of not attacking, or not shelling, at the plant,” Grossi said as per AP.

