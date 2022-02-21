Russia-Ukraine Conflict LIVE Updates: Biden And Putin Agree To Meet 'in Principle'

Quick links:
Image: AP
German airline Lufthansa has announced suspending flights to Ukraine capital Kyiv. The decision taken by the airline will come into effect on Monday, February 21 and will remain effective until February 28. The airline on the website informed that they are currently monitoring the situation and will decide on further flights at a later date.
Russia has extended its military drills with Belarus near Ukraine’s northern borders, according to The Associated Press. The decision of Russia comes amid fears that two days of sustained shelling between soldiers and Russian-backed separatists along the contact line in Eastern Ukraine could result in a military attack. As the tensions between Kyiv and Moscow continue to escalate, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for a ceasefire in the conflict region a day after proposing talks to Putin at the Munich Security Council.
Following the release by French presidential palace, White House press secretary Jen Psaki also released a statement tsaying that “we are committed to pursuing diplomacy until the moment an invasion begins”, but noted that “currently, Russia appears to be continuing preparations for a full-scale assault on Ukraine very soon”. She also said, "Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Lavrov are scheduled to meet later this week in Europe, provided Russia does not proceed with military action. President Biden accepted in principle a meeting with President Putin following that engagement, again, if an invasion hasn’t happened.
"We are always ready for diplomacy. We are also ready to impose swift and severe consequences should Russia instead choose war," Psaki also said.
Maxar technologies colleceted satellite images on Sunday which showed Russian troop units close to Ukraine's northeastern border, with units that were in garrisons appearing to take up field positions. According to CNN, Maxar assessed that "multiple new field deployments of armored equipment and troops have been observed northwest of Belgorod and near Soloti and Valuyki, Russia."
French presidential office or Elysee Palace released a statement that US President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin have agreed to the idea of summit "to discuss security and strategic stability in Europe”. The statement came after French President Emmanuel macron spoek to both Biden and Putin on phone. The statement added “it can only be held at the condition that Russia does not invade Ukraine”.