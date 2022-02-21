Russia-Ukraine Conflict LIVE Updates: Biden And Putin Agree To Meet 'in Principle'

Following the release by French presidential palace, White House press secretary Jen Psaki also released a statement tsaying that “we are committed to pursuing diplomacy until the moment an invasion begins”, but noted that “currently, Russia appears to be continuing preparations for a full-scale assault on Ukraine very soon”. She also said, "Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Lavrov are scheduled to meet later this week in Europe, provided Russia does not proceed with military action. President Biden accepted in principle a meeting with President Putin following that engagement, again, if an invasion hasn’t happened.

"We are always ready for diplomacy. We are also ready to impose swift and severe consequences should Russia instead choose war," Psaki also said.