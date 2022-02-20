Russia-Ukraine Crisis: Rebels In Donetsk & Luhansk Regions Order Mobilisation Of Military

Amid the ongoing tensions between Kyiv and Moscow, Ukraine's Russian-backed breakaway eastern territories have ordered the mobilisation of military. Self-declared people's republics of Donetsk and Luhansk have started placing men of fighting age on stand-by, BBC News reported. The development comes amid a spike of violence and fears in the West about Russia using a pretext to take military action against Ukraine.

Denis Pushilin, the head of the pro-Russia separatist government in Ukraine's Donetsk region has announced a full troop mobilization and called on the reservists to report at the military enlist offices, according to AP. Pushilin released a statement citing “immediate threat of aggression" from Ukrainian forces. After the announcement of Denis Pushilin, Leonid Pasechnik, a separatist leader in the Luhansk region also made a similar statement. As per the AP report, the rebels on Friday, 18 February, started evacuating civilians from the conflict zone with an announcement to reportedly show Ukraine as the aggressor. Separatists in the Luhansk and Donetsk regions announced that they were evacuating civilians to Russia.

Pushilin announces evacuation of civilians to Russia

Pushilin, the head of the Donetsk rebel government, announced that women, children and the elderly would be evacuated first and further insisted that Russia had made preparations for them. Pushilin in a video statement claimed that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will be ordering an offensive in the region. Fears of escalation intensified after a bombing struck a car outside the main government building in the rebel-held city of Donetsk. Denis Sinenkiv, the head of the separatist force said that it was his car that was targeted by bombing. AP reported citing the Interfax news agency. No casualties have been reported due to the blast. Furthermore, two explosions were reported in the rebel-controlled city of Luhansk on Saturday.

Ukraine President proposes to meet Russian counterpart

Hours after separatist leaders in eastern Ukraine ordered full military mobilization, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday, 19 February, called on Russian President Vladimir Putin for a meeting. He proposed to hold talks with Putin in order to seek a resolution to the crisis. Speaking at the Munich Security Conference, Zelenskyy insisted that Russia could choose the place for meeting between him and the Russian president. He emphasized that Ukraine will continue to pursue diplomacy for "peaceful settlement."

Inputs from AP

Image: AP