European Parliament members on May 18 demanded that former German chancellor Gerhard Schroder, a staunch ally of Russia's President Vladimir Putin, must be included in the EU's sanctions list that includes several Russian Oligarchs and political members. A draft for a resolution issued by the EU parliament urged the 27 member states to sanction the former German politician for his controversial stance on the war, which demonstrated an inclination towards the regime of the Russian Federation.

"After the resignation of a number of Western politicians from posts in Russian corporations, they "strongly demand that others like Karin Kneissl and Gerhard Schröder do the same," a draft resolution issued by the European parliament read on Wednesday, according to the German national daily, Die Welt.

