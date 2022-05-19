Russia-Ukraine War LIVE: US Says 'will Not Tolerate Aggression' Against Sweden, Finland

Quick links:
IMAGE: AP
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy mocked Russia for allegedly deploying laser weapons to destroy drones in Ukraine. Zelenskyy said the move indicated Moscow's "complete failure of the invasion."
President Volodymyr Zelensky mockingly compared Russia’s claims to the “wonder weapons” Nazi Germany presented in an attempt to avoid losing World War II.— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) May 19, 2022
Ukraine’s state-owned grid operator Ukrenergo on May 18 dismissed Russia’s claim that a Russian-seized Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant would supply Russia with electricity, Kyiv Independent reported.
“Ukraine’s power system currently has no physical connections with Russia’s power system. Therefore, the supply of electricity from Ukrainian power plants to Russia is currently physically impossible,” Ukrenergo said in a statement.— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) May 19, 2022
Noting the security situation in Europe after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti expressed his willingness to join the intergovernmental military alliance and the European Union.
#Kosovo Prime Minister Albin #Kurti announced the country's intention to join #NATO and the #EU. pic.twitter.com/zQbsTqpogL— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) May 19, 2022
The White House "is in no hurry" to deliver long-range multiple rocket launchers (MLRS) to Ukraine amid the fears that Russia could weigh this as "excessive escalation," European Pravda reported. Although, the US has already provided Kyiv with Soviet-style MLRS without asking for publicity, the report added.
European Parliament members on May 18 demanded that former German chancellor Gerhard Schroder, a staunch ally of Russia's President Vladimir Putin, must be included in the EU's sanctions list that includes several Russian Oligarchs and political members. A draft for a resolution issued by the EU parliament urged the 27 member states to sanction the former German politician for his controversial stance on the war, which demonstrated an inclination towards the regime of the Russian Federation.
"After the resignation of a number of Western politicians from posts in Russian corporations, they "strongly demand that others like Karin Kneissl and Gerhard Schröder do the same," a draft resolution issued by the European parliament read on Wednesday, according to the German national daily, Die Welt.
As the Western reports highlighted Russia's "unimpressive" grains in Ukraine, Russian bloggers have taken to social media to condemn the "special military operation." Resentments were expressed by 3 Russian military bloggers who have at least 3million followers on Telegram. They slammed the Russian army setback during crossing the Siverskyi Donets river last week, CNN reported.
Speaking at the White House presser, Sullivan warned that the US will not "tolerate any aggression" towards Sweden and Finland as the discussion over their inclusion in the bloc awaits. Citing Article 5 of the NATO rulebook, Sullivan said that an attack against one member nation is an attack against all, but it would not apply to Finland & Sweden unless they are members. However, the developments have indicated that the NATO allies are "prepared to send a clear message" to Russia that "there are practical measures that we can take" against any potential aggressors.
The "historic" event of Finland and Sweden going forward with applications for membership to the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) is "a watershed moment in European Security," said US National Security Advisor (NSA) Jake Sullivan. Addressing a regular press briefing at the White House, the security advisor to US President Joe Biden noted that the two the Nordic countries joining the defence alliance will "bring with them strong capabilities and proven track record as security partners." He further informed that Swedish PM Magdalena Andersson and Finnish President Sauli Niinisto will be hosted by Biden at the White House today.
On a lighter note, TidalWave Comics has launched a new graphic novel illustrating the life story of embattled Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The 22-page glossy, released on Wednesday is titled Political Power: Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Out now from @TidalWaveProd on @DriveThruComics is Political Power: Volodymyr Zelenskyy— Michael Nimmo (@michaeljnimmo) May 18, 2022
Get it here: https://t.co/pYnDU4gr3O pic.twitter.com/8eoHqsz9Qx
The Russian Ministry of Defence (MoD) claimed that a further 694 Ukrainian troops, including 29 severely wounded have surrendered at Mariupol’s besieged Azovstal steelworks. This reportedly brings the total surrenders to nearly 1,000. This comes as negotiations for a prisoner swap are in discussions, as per Ukraine's Deputy PM Iryna Vereshchuk.
The Russian war in Ukraine has led global financial markets to a bad case of jitters. Some of the numbers noted by financial experts are the worst since June 2020, which was the middle of the pandemic. The Dow Jones closed down 3.57% on Wednesday, The Guardian said. As the war continued, investors in the US pointed out that there is a forecast of an increase in inflation due to a rise in fuel prices and further hindrance in supply-chain due to lockdowns in China.
The S&P 500 is down 17.7% in the first 95 trading days of 2022, the 2nd worst start to a year in history. $SPX pic.twitter.com/uOqgOKYU6s— Charlie Bilello (@charliebilello) May 18, 2022
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy took to Telegram and announced that the first evacuees from Azovstal would arrive in Zaporizhzhia on Thursday morning. "More than a hundred civilians have already been evacuated - women and children fleeing hostilities there. At Azovstal. Given all the complexities of the process, the first evacuees will arrive in Zaporizhzhia tomorrow morning. Our team will meet them there. I hope that tomorrow all the necessary conditions will be met to continue the evacuation of people from Mariupol. We plan to start at 8 am," he wrote, as quoted by The Guardian.
In the context of Finland and Sweden joining NATO, Turkey said it is “unacceptable” that alliance members impose defense export restrictions on another member within the bloc.“There are security threats today, coming from different sources,” Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday. Later, after his meeting with US State Secretary Antony Blinken, Cavusoglu said Turkey’s concerns should be met, “not in words, but in practice.”
In retaliation for the expulsion of Russian diplomatic officials, Moscow on Wednesday declared 85 European officials "persona non grata." Italian Ambassador to Russia Giorgio Starace was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry “due to Italy’s openly hostile and unjustified actions with regard to 30 expelled employees of the Russian diplomatic mission," the Russia statement said. Among those expelled from Moscow were - 24 from Italy, 27 from Spain, and 34 from France.
US president Joe Biden's appointee for ambassador to Ukraine, Bridget Brink was confirmed by the Senate on Wednesday night. Brink has earlier served as a foreign service officer and as a US ambassador to Slovakia. The US embassy in Kyiv has remained without a special envoy since 2019.
Russian MoD shares footage of the combat work of the Orlan-1 UAV used in the special military operation in Ukraine pic.twitter.com/UaEtSDQtOp— RT (@RT_com) May 19, 2022
Speaking about the stalled negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, advisor to Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Moscow "does not understand the consequences of war" and the lives of people affected by it. He added: such blatant disregard has now made it impossible to hold peace talks.
Mikhailo Podolyak, adviser to head of the office of President of Ukraine commented on suspension of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations. According to him, it is now impossible to conduct any negotiations, because Russia "does not understand consequences of war" and lives in illusions. pic.twitter.com/pkNLK8MgAl— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) May 18, 2022
A Human Rights Watch (HRW) report released on Wednesday claimed that Russia has carried out summary executions, torture, and "grave abuses" in Chernihiv and Kyiv Oblasts. The report also accuses Moscow of "apparent war crimes" in occupied parts of Ukraine.
Torture— Human Rights Watch (@hrw) May 18, 2022
Inhumane Detention
Enforced Disappearances
Summary Executions
During Russia’s occupation of parts of Ukraine’s Kyiv and Chernihiv regions, its forces committed horrific abuses against civilians. pic.twitter.com/BXkBGG1jgi
⚡️ European Commission allocates $260 million to EU countries assisting most Ukrainian refugees.— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) May 18, 2022
Poland, Romania, Hungary, Slovakia, and Czechia will receive 248 million euros to help manage their borders and assist with the provision of food, transportation, and shelter.
Ukrainian Director of Bureau of Economic Security, Vadym Melnyk seized $1 billion worth of Russian and Belarusian assets derived from mining plants, cars and assets from a financial institution.
Poland's Economy Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko said on May 18 that Ukraine will receive fuel starting next week, reports Polskie Radio broadcasting service.
Russia on Wednesday expelled at least 34 employees of French diplomatic missions". The development came a month after the expulsion of Russian diplomats from France. "Thirty-four employees of French diplomatic missions in Russia have been declared persona non grata," Russia's foreign ministry said in a statement released on May 18.
A 21-year-old Russian soldier facing the first war crimes trial since Moscow invaded Ukraine pleaded guilty Wednesday to killing an unarmed civilian. Sgt. Vadim Shishimarin could get life in prison for shooting a 62-year-old Ukrainian man in the head through an open car window in the northeastern Sumy region on Feb. 28, four days into the invasion. Shishimarin, a captured member of a Russian tank unit, was prosecuted under a section of the Ukrainian criminal code that addresses the laws and customs of war.
"Russia is killing civilians! On May 18, the Russians killed 10 civilians in the Donetsk region: seven in Lyman and three in Bakhmut. Two children were killed: one in Lyman and one in Bakhmut," Donetsk regional governor Pavlo Kirilenko wrote in a Facebook post on Wednesday as Russian troops have continued to bombard Bakhmut, Kostiantynivka and Soledar settlements in Donetsk Oblast "day and night." "It is still impossible to determine the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha. All Russians will be held accountable for these crimes!" he added.
Speaking during his usual nightly address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday launched a fundraising initiative for the embattled ex-Soviet nation. UNITED24, Zelenskyy unit will be the main drop for charitable donations. The incoming funds will be transferred to the National Bank of Ukraine from where they would be transferred to stipulated agencies that will use them to cover the most pressing needs at the time of economic crisis.
“The state needs this platform right now, which allows raising funds to support Ukraine. Anyone in the world — in one click — can contribute to our victory,” Zelensky said.
In the wake of an imminent food crisis emerging amid the brutal Russian war, US State Secretary Antony Blinken on Wednesday announced another $215 million in new emergency food assistance to Ukraine.
“Today, given the urgency of the crisis, we’re announcing another $215 million in new emergency food assistance, and we’ll do much more,” Blinken said at the United Nations on Wednesday during a ministerial meeting on global food security. “We expect our Congress very soon to approve approximately $5.5 billion in additional funding for humanitarian assistance and food security.”