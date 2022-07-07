Russia-Ukraine War LIVE : EAM Jaishankar, EU's Borell Discuss Impact Of Ukraine War

Quick links:
IMAGE: AP
The Office of the Prosecutor General, Iryna Venediktova, of Ukraine released an update on the casualties in the war waged by Russian since February.
According to the report, the death of children in the invasion rose to 347. Another 646 were reported injured in the past 4 months.
Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 7 July 2022— Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) July 7, 2022
Find out more about the UK government's response: https://t.co/FtMdCLSydg
🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/mYgmeiFQEX
A staggering 71 million more people around the world are experiencing poverty as a result of soaring food and energy prices that climbed in the weeks following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the United Nations Development Program said in a report Thursday.
The UNDP estimates that 51.6 million more people fell into poverty in the first three months after the war, living off $1.90 a day or less. This pushed the total number globally at this threshold to 9% of the world's population. An additional 20 million people slipped to the poverty line of $3.20 a day.
In low-income countries, families spend 42% of their household incomes on food but as Western nations moved to sanction Russia, the price of fuel and staple food items like wheat, sugar, and cooking oil soared. Ukraine's blocked ports and its inability to export grains to low-income countries further drove up prices, pushing tens of millions quickly into poverty.
“The cost of living impact is almost without precedent in a generation... and that is why it is so serious,” UNDP Administrator Achim Steiner said at the launch of the report.
The speed at which this many people experienced poverty outpaced the economic pain felt at the peak of the pandemic. The UNDP noted that 125 million people experienced poverty over about 18 months during the pandemic’s lockdowns and closures, compared with more than 71 million in just three months after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in late February.
“The speed of this is very quick,” said George Molina, UNDP chief economist and author of the report.
Some of the countries hardest hit by inflation include Haiti, Argentina, Egypt, Iraq, Turkey, the Philippines, Rwanda, Sudan, Kenya, Sri Lanka and Uzbekistan. In countries like Afghanistan, Ethiopia, Mali, Nigeria, and Yemen, the impacts of inflation are even harder for those already at the lowest poverty line.
Associated Press
Irish PM Micheal Martin on Wednesday called on Russia to end its "inhumane and immoral" invasion of Ukraine during a visit to Kyiv. In a joint presser with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, PM Martin also noted the irreparable damages after he visited the Bucha, Irpin, which has become synonymous with atrocities of war after roads were found strewn with dead bodies following the Russian retreat in March.
Good meeting with EU HRVP @JosepBorrellF.— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) July 7, 2022
Discussed the Ukraine conflict and its impact on the global situation.
Recognized the progress in our bilateral engagement, including FTA negotiations. Agreed to remain in touch. pic.twitter.com/gdUNDgrRC1
#Lithuania will hand over Bayraktar "Vanagas" to #Ukraine this week. pic.twitter.com/mSgxchnSZw— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) July 6, 2022
The Institute for Study of War in its Thursday's war update warned that the Kremlin has continued to prepare for protracted war by settling conditions for crypto-mobilisation of the economy.
The #Kremlin continues to prepare for a protracted war by setting conditions for crypto-mobilization of the economy and largely initiating an operational pause in #Ukraine.— ISW (@TheStudyofWar) July 6, 2022
Read the latest from @TheStudyofWar and @criticalthreats: https://t.co/n3lhjHyTm3 pic.twitter.com/DIDgABo3gV
Europe's largest bank (by assets), HSBC Holdings is in talks with local Russian Expobank Igor Kim to sell off its Russian business in a bid to cease operations in the country. According to Telegraph, people close to the matter informed that the decision came in response to pressure from MPs to exit from Russia to deplore its war against Ukraine.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during his night address on the 133rd day of the war, promised that he will not "give our land and the whole sovereign territory of Ukraine will be Ukrainian." Zelenskyy urged his officials to spread the word in the occupied villages. "Take every opportunity to tell people in occupied areas that we remember then and we are fighting for them."
Russia on Wednesday, July 6 halted exports of Kazakhstan oil via the major Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC). A Moscow court ordered a 30-day suspension of the activity of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC), which transports the oil from the Black Sea via one of the world's largest pipelines through Kazakhstan. In late April, the Russian federal agency Rostransnadzor which supervises pipelines conducted an audit of the company operating pipeline CPC-R. The audit that concluded in May “revealed a number of documentary violations under the Oil Spill Response (OSR) Plan.” The court ruled for a 30-day suspension.
The move came just weeks after Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at the International Economic Forum in St. Petersburg that he will not formally recognize the eastern separatist republics of Donetsk and Luhansk of Ukraine as "independent states." Syria, Russia's other ally, became the world's first country to do so.
Read more here
Ukraine General Staff of Armed Forces on Thursday thanked Lithuania for the "consistent and constant" support on their State Brotherhood Day.
"We are grateful for the openness of your hearts to everyone who found rescue from Russian bombs, missiles., atrocities, and war crimes in your extraordinary country," the statement said, adding that both Ukraine and Lithuania have a common vision toward end results of radical changes of the Armed Forces during the war and after victory over Russian Federation.
Ukrainian Southern Command in its operational update claimed that Russia on Wednesday upped its Black Sea fleet with 5 missile carriers, two submarines, and a single amphibious assault ship.
This comes as the invading troops continued shelling east and southern Ukrainian cities. In Kharkiv, Russian troops launched airstrikes in Rubizhne. Meanwhile, following the takeover of Lysychank, Russian soldiers were trying to advance toward settlements in Verkhnokamisanske and Hryhorivka, a statement by Ukraine's General Staff of Armed Forces said.
Russian missile strikes on Kharkiv Pedagogical University completely destroyed the main building, lecture halls, library and museum, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. "When it comes to the definition of barbarism, this strike fits the bill the most. Only an enemy of civilization and humanity can do such things - strike missiles at a university, a pedagogical university," he added.
⚡️Russia shells Sumy region with mortars and MLRS.— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) July 7, 2022
Sumy Oblast Governor Dmytro Zhyvytsky reported that Myropilska, Krasnopilska and Khotinska communities were attacked on July 6. No casualties have been reported and only a barn had been damaged in the shelling.
The European Union (EU) is trying to draft a mechanism that would allow the use of confiscated Russian assets to be used for the reconstruction of Ukraine. Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, has said that the new provision will restore justice as it would make Russia foot the bill for the widespread destruction that its forces have wreaked on Ukrainian soil. Furthermore, she said that the EU is seeking to use assets of the Russian government and Russian oligarchs' money for reconstruction efforts in the war-torn nation, The Kyiv Independent reported.
Speaking at a press conference in Strasbourg, France, der Leyen said that the bloc will establish a "legal framework" that would allow them to use assets from Russia and help in the restoration of Kyiv."I think it is a matter of justice to consider this issue," she said. The platform will be used to map and calculate the total investment needs, as well as coordinate action and channel resources, von der Leyen told the Ukraine Recovery Conference in the Swiss city of Lugano separately, where Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made such a demand.
Read more here
Two children were reported killed on Wednesday, with three others wounded in the rebel-held Donetsk town of Makiivka in a shelling blamed on Ukraine.
In footage gathered of the aftermath by The Associated Press, eyewitnesses said that a Soviet-era Uragan missile struck a playground outside a residential home.
Russian media cited the Territorial Defense – civilian-paramilitary outfits of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic - as saying that two children were killed, three more children wounded as well as two adults, although information was scarce, with no official sources from either side making a claim thus far.
Associated Press
Russian Deputy Representative Dmitry Polianskiy on Wednesday requested the UN Security Council to hold an informal meeting on "neo-Nazism" and "radical nationalism' in Ukraine. Calling for a session on July 11, Poliyanskiy said, he would give the council an "opportunity to learn the history of Nazsm in Ukraine and its current status."
Ukrainian envoy to the council dubbed the move as "aggravation of aggressive mimicry," Kyiv Independent reported.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Wednesday said Berlin will deliver weapons to Kyiv under the principle of "circular exchange." He explained that Germany will send Kyiv their artillery supplies in return for Ukraine's Soviet-era weapons.
Olaf Scholz announced new arms supplies to #Ukraine. Speaking in Bundestag, he said that deliveries would take place soon, with the principle of "circular exchange": Eastern European countries would give #Kyiv their Soviet weapons and in return they would receive modern ones. pic.twitter.com/alfnVeUu0j— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) July 6, 2022
Ukraine Prosecutor General, Iryna Venediktova's office is currently investigating at least 21,000 war crimes reported against Russian troops. She told local media that her office records approximately 200-300 reports daily.
More than 21,000 war crimes committed by Russians are now being investigated by #Ukrainian authorities. This was stated by the Prosecutor General of the country Irina Venediktova.— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) July 6, 2022
Venediktova's office, she said, receives reports of 200-300 such crimes daily. pic.twitter.com/3gpen80VRT
After the seizure in March, Russian troops are steadily converting Europe's largest nuclear power plant into a military base. More than 500 Russian troops have set camp in Zaporizhzhia with heavy artillery and batteries and using the NPP as a shield, the Washington Post reported.
They have also reportedly laid mines along the reservoirs, the water from which cools at least six reactors, the workers of the NPP told WSJ. The newly infused weaponry definitely prevents potential counterattack due to underlying risks of nuclear spill of.
Speaking at a national address on Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenksyy said that the weapons delivered by the West are beginning to work "very powerfully."
"Finally it is felt that the western artillery - the weapons we received from our partners - started working very powerfully," Zelenskyy said in the video message.
"Its accuracy is exactly as needed. Our defenders inflict very noticeable strikes on depots and other spots that are important for the logistics of the occupiers. And this significantly reduces the offensive potential of the Russian army. The losses of the occupiers will only increase every week, as will the difficulty of supplying them," he added.