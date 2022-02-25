Russia-Ukraine War: 137 Ukrainians Killed, 83 military Facilities Destroyed On Day 1

As Russia continues its war against Ukraine, missiles rained down and air raid sirens were heard across the country. According to reports, Russian tanks and troops have covered the borders of Ukraine from different directions soon after Vladimir Putin declared war on Ukraine on Thursday. Later in the day, Russia’s Defense Ministry claimed that the military attacking Ukraine has destroyed over 83 Ukrainian military facilities, including 11 airbases. Meanwhile, a Ukrainian military statement claimed that between 30,000 and 60,000 Russian troops were currently involved in the fighting.

Air raid sirens were heard in the capital city of Kyiv on Thursday. Visuals shared by the people of Ukraine on Twitter shows the effects of the Russia-Ukraine war. Visuals show buildings on fire, while Russian military jets and tanks move around the Ukrainian provinces. Videos revealed that the Chuguev Airport, as well as the Kherson airport, were attacked by Russian airstrikes and left on fire.

The Russian Defense Ministry also confirmed that its ground forces moved into Ukraine from Crimea. Russia previously said only that it unleashed air and missile strikes on Ukrainian airbases and other military facilities. Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov, for the first time since the start of the war, confirmed the Russian ground troops move into Ukraine, saying they advanced toward the city of Kherson, northwest of Crimea.

137 Ukrainians die on day one of war as Russia invades Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky informed that a total of 137 Ukrainians died on Thursday due to attacks from Russia. "Today we have lost 137 of our heroes, our citizens. Military and civilian," Zelensky said in a video address, adding that another 316 people had been injured. Ukraine also said that it lost control of the Chernobyl nuclear site after a fierce battle with Russian troops. Chernobyl was the site of the world's worst nuclear disaster in 1986, which has now been seized by Russia. Meanwhile, the White House Press Secretary later said that staff at Chernobyl nuclear plant are being 'held hostage' by Russian troops post-seizure.

#Ukraine 🇺🇦 BREAKING: president #Zelensky confirms Russian invasion forces try to breach to #Kyiv through the #Chernobyl Exclusion zone, any indiscriminate shelling in this area could be disastrous for all of #Europe. pic.twitter.com/h57rfvhdG3 — Thomas van Linge (@ThomasVLinge) February 24, 2022

The Russian jets also carried out airstrikes on the Ukrainian city of Lutsk, which is located in the far west of the country. It is noteworthy that the city is less than 100 km from the border with Poland. Amid reports of explosions and air raid sirens in cities across the country, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has declared martial law. Russia launched a wide-ranging attack, targeting cities and bases with its airstrikes or shelling.

Russia invades Ukraine

With the attacks spreading throughout Ukraine’s territory, Kyiv claimed that Russia made almost over 200 attacks since announcing the war. Ukraine’s military chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi informed that the Ukrainian troops were fighting the Russian army in the north and the south. He said that the Ukrainian troops were repelling Russia’s offences and claimed that Ukraine's military has destroyed 30 tanks, 5 planes and 6 helicopters belonging to Russia on the first day of fighting. Ukraine's interior minister also announced that over 10,000 automatic rifles were distributed to civilians in Kyiv to fight the invasion.

VIDEO: Russian helicopters attack airport in Hostomel near Ukraine's capital Kyiv pic.twitter.com/3Dll1zbo1T — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) February 24, 2022

However, the Russian Defense Ministry has dismissed claims while confirming the loss of a Su-25 attack jet but claimed that it was due to “pilot error”. Meanwhile, a Ukrainian military aircraft carrying 14 individuals crashed in the midst of a Russian assault. The aircraft crashed near Kyiv, according to a Tweet from the eastern European country's Ministry of External Affairs, killing 5 people.

Furthermore, Ukraine also reported that the country’s cybersecurity service reported continued cyberattacks from Russia. The cellular networks were reported to be saturated with voice calls and the country suggested its people use text messaging. Post the continuous attacks and bloodshed in the country, the Russian military termed the first day of the Ukraine invasion as a ‘successful’ one.

Image: AP