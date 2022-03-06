Russia-Ukraine War: 16 Gas Distribution Stations Shut Down In Six Ukraine Oblasts

Adding to the string of damages, killings and losses in Ukraine due to Russia's military offensive, on Sunday, March 6, 16 gas distribution stations were compelled to shut down owing to explosions in the six Oblasts of the country. Operators of these stations declared the closure on Telegram, the Kyiv Independent reported. Russian forces have intensified shelling in Mariupol, including dropping bombs from aeroplanes in residential areas, the city's Mayor told AP.

“The city is in a very, very difficult state of siege,” Mariupol Mayor Vadym Boychenko told Ukrainian reporters. “Relentless shelling of residential blocks is ongoing, airplanes have been dropping bombs on residential areas,” he informed addinf that thousands of children, women and the elderly came under fire as they prepared for a possible evacuation through a safe passage corridor.

Gas stations situated across Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia, Kyiv, Donetsk and Luhansk have been said to be affected and "as a result of attacks, the operator is unable to restore gas supply in some areas". Taking to Twitter, Kyiv Independent wrote, "Ukraine’s Gas Transmission System Operator has had to shut down 16 gas distribution stations in six of Ukraine's oblasts - Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia, Kyiv, Donetsk and Luhansk, as a result of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the operator announced on Telegram on Mar. 5."

⚡️Ukraine’s Gas Transmission System Operator has had to shut down 16 gas distribution stations in six of Ukraine's oblasts - Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia, Kyiv, Donetsk and Luhansk, as a result of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the operator announced on Telegram on Mar. 5. — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) March 6, 2022

Russia-Ukraine war

The third round of talks between Ukraine and Russia will be held Monday, March 7, said Davyd Arakhamia, head of the parliamentary faction of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's Servant of the People party and a member of Ukraine's delegation at the talks. The last round was held in Belarus.

Notably, the International Organisation for Migration says the number of people who have left Ukraine since the fighting began has now reached 1.45 million.

The US is considering a request for $10 billion (Rs 76,425.5) in emergency funding for humanitarian aid and security needs. Russia has acknowledged that nearly 500 Russian troops have been killed and around 1,600 wounded. Ukraine has not released casualty figures for its armed forces.

Meanwhile, Zelensky has said that 10,000 Russian troops were killed in the 10 days of the war, a claim that could not be independently verified. The UN human rights office says at least 351 civilians have been killed and 707 wounded in Ukraine since the start of the invasion.