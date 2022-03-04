Russia-Ukraine War | Apple Maps Hacked, Russian MoD Marked As ‘Ministry Of Fascism’

As dissent against Russia's military operation in Ukraine grows worldwide, Apple's mapping software was reportedly hacked to mark the Russian Ministry of Defence as the ‘Ministry of Fascism’. According to Russia's state-controlled television network RT, Apple Maps was hacked to rename the Russian MoD as ‘Ministry of Fascism’ on Friday.

Several users took to Twitter to share photos of the alleged hacking and posted screenshots of the goof-up. Some netizens even opined that the new name fits to the Russian Ministry 'very well'. In the screenshot shared by users, the Ministry of Defence can be seen marked as 'Ministry of Fascism of the Russian Federation'. The source of the apparent viral defacing is currently unknown, as per RT.

Netizens react

LOL, Apple Maps know the truth :-) pic.twitter.com/TIoCrt8ki6 — Jan Rosa (@janrosa) March 4, 2022

Someone renamed the Russian Ministry of Defense on Apple Maps. The new name fits very well. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/mzHvv1yqHp — 𝘐𝘳𝘰𝘯𝘏𝘢𝘸𝘬_𝘎𝘌𝘙🇪🇺 (@IronHawk_GER) March 4, 2022

Apple maps, we agree 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/G4h7aVcWZ9 — Oleksandra Zubal (@OleksandraZubal) March 4, 2022

Apple maps now. This was MoD in Moscow before. pic.twitter.com/SrJjp0FteB — lbspath (@lbspath) March 4, 2022

Someone renamed Russian Ministry of Defense in Apple Maps 😂 pic.twitter.com/ZlqwPrlDwO — Igor Schatz (@Copernicus2013) March 4, 2022

Russia-Ukraine war enters 9th day, Europe's largest nuclear power plant seized

Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a special 'military operation' in Ukraine on February 24 in a bid to demilitarise its former Soviet-ally. On the 9th day of the war, the Russian military occupied the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant- Europe's largest- after a fierce gun battle.

Ukraine's State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate (SNRIU) issued a statement that during the takeover, the nuclear plant caught fire posing as a massive hazard. The fire which broke out at the training building outside the NPP was extinguished by 6.20 am (Ukraine Time). Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba warned that if the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear power plant "blows up, it will be 10 times larger than Chernobyl".

Addressing a press conference, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director-General Rafael Mariano Grossi confirmed that while the physical integrity of the plant had been compromised, there had been no radioactive leak. " The local fire brigade extinguished the fire and the safety system of six plants were not affected at all. There was no release of radioactive. The operator and regulator are telling us that situation continues to be extremely tense," said IAEA DG. Only one unit of the plant is operating, at 60% capacity, he stated.