Russia-Ukraine War: Around 140,000 People Unlawfully Deported To Russia From Mariupol City

The besieged city of Mariupol has seen some of the most intense fights in the seven-week-long conflict between Russia and Ukraine which started back in February. Ukrainian people are unlawfully being deported to Russia.

Head of the Center for Civil Liberties, Oleksandra Matviichuk stated that around 140 thousand people have been transferred to Russia from Mariupol. She also alleged that Mikhail Mizintsev, who is a Russian colonel-general, is responsible for the destruction of Mariupol.

Around 1,000 Ukrainian marines reportedly surrendered and Russia's defence ministry, according to Daily Mail. Russia reported that 1,026 Ukrainian marines, including 162 officers, were forced to surrender. However, the claim was rejected by Kyiv. The mayor of the city suggests that about 21,000 civilians have been murdered as a result of the war and shelling of the city.

Mariupol is in a difficult and perilous condition

A spokesperson for the Ukrainian defence ministry stated that Mariupol is in a difficult and perilous condition and right now, fights are taking place in the city. The spokesperson also claimed that the Russian army is continually dispatching reinforcements to the city.

Ukraine says that Russia hasn't 'fully controlled' Mariupol. It was reported that on Monday, the Russian forces used chemical weapons in Mariupol.

Mariupol is a strategically important location for Russia as it is on the southern coast of Ukraine. Many believe that Russia wants to secure a land corridor between Crimea and Donbass, and geographically, Mariupol is situated between them. If Mariupol is taken, Russia will have complete control of more than 80% of Ukraine's Black Sea coastline, according to BBC.

Zelenskyy discussed the fate of Mariupol

In a meeting with the country's military chiefs and intelligence agency heads on Friday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy claimed that he discussed the fate of Mariupol. He stated that they are doing everything they can to save their people, according to AP News.

He also said that Russian troops occupied districts near Kherson and Zaporizhzhia. Zelenskyy also said that the occupiers believe that by doing so, they will be able to easily govern this land but they are completely incorrect and it's their delusion. He further said that the problem with Russia is that it will never be accepted by the entire Ukrainian population.

