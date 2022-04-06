Russia-Ukraine War: Belarus Blocks Human Rights Watch Website, Continues To Back Moscow

As the brutal war between Russia and Ukraine continues to escalate, Belarus on Wednesday blocked the Human Rights Watch website. Following a decision of Minsk City Prosecutor Oleg Lavrukhin, the country's Information Ministry blocked the human rights website, The Kyiv Independent reported.

It further stated that Belarus has blocked many websites since March for allegedly promoting "extremist material". In addition, Belarusian authorities have also detained two Wikipedia editors in the country in the last one month. Editing articles about the Russian invasion as well as articles concerning Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenka and Opposition politicians is the reason for their detention, as per local media reports.

Meanwhile, the Russian government has also threatened to fine Wikipedia if it fails to delete "false information" of public interest concerning the situation in Ukraine. Roskomnadzor, the Russian communications regulator, claimed that Wikipedia is presenting incorrect information about Russia's "special operation" in Ukraine and military activity in the country.

The regulator accused the site of intentionally spreading misinformation among Russian users. Russia also passed a legislation last month, criminalising reports of war that differ from the Kremlin's interpretation of events.

Russian troops trying to amass missile systems in Belarus: Ukraine

Last week, Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar alleged that Russian troops are attempting to concentrate their missile systems in the southern region of Belarus for possible use during the ongoing war.

She claimed that the enemy is trying to amass them there in preparation for missile strikes or to use them as a tool for blackmail and intimidation. The minister went on to say that Russia continues to use Belarus to carry out attacks on Ukraine. "The enemy is not abandoning its plans to completely capture the Donetsk and Luhansk regions," Maliar remarked, as per CNN.

Over 11 million Ukrainians fled country since war began

It should be mentioned here that Russia continues to attack Ukraine and the war entered its 42nd day on Wednesday. As per the United Nations migration agency, more than 11 million Ukrainians have fled the war-torn nation since the Russian invasion began on February 24.

On Tuesday, April 5, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) stated that over 7.1 million people have been internally displaced and half of them are women. It further stated that internally displaced people and host communities continue to receive critical humanitarian assistance from the organisation's workers on the ground.

