Russia Ukraine War LIVE: US Slaps Blocking Sanctions On Two Russian Banks

Greek foreign ministry stated that authorities have asked 12 members of the Russian Federation diplomatic and consular missions to leave. The decision was communicated to the Russian ambassador by the general secretary of the Greek foreign ministry. A foreign ministry official stated that the Russian officials were not following international laws.

On Monday, Germany and France each announced approximately 75 expulsions. On Tuesday, countries like Italy, Spain, and Slovenia followed suit, with the European Union declaring a group of Russian officials working for its institutions "persona non grata."