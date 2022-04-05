Last Updated:

Russia Ukraine War LIVE: US Slaps Blocking Sanctions On Two Russian Banks

Russia Ukraine war has now escalated for 42 days with no peace agreement still in reach. Following the discovery of mass graves in Bucha, Vladimir Putin's forces have drawn intensified backlash with Joe Biden saying that he would call a trial against the Russian President. Meanwhile, Zelenksyy has pledged that 'every Russian will know the truth'.

Russia-Ukraine war

Image: AP

21:38 IST, April 6th 2022
Germany is in confidential talks on security guarantees to Ukraine: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz told the Bundestag that Germany is in confidential discussions with Ukraine about possible security guarantees it could offer to ensure safety after Russia’s invasion. After the peace talks in Istanbul on March 29, the Ukrainian delegation said that Ukraine seeks NATO-style security guarantees from the West.

20:36 IST, April 6th 2022
US slaps blocking sanctions on two Russian banks

In a major development, the US has imposed blocking sanctions against two top Russian banks – Sberbank and Alfa-Bank, issuing waivers for energy payments only. In addendum, it has also slapped new sanctions on Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and Security Council Deputy Chief Dmitry Medvedev. The punitive measures came as Moscow accused Washington of testing unlicensed medicines on Ukrainian servicemen amidst the onging war. 

 

20:06 IST, April 6th 2022
Germany can only supply arms that Ukrainian army will know how to use: Scholz

Germany can only supply arms to Ukraine that the country’s army will know how to use, German chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday. Addressing parliamentarians in Berlin, he said, "These are very old inventories that were used by the NVA [the army of former communist East Germany], which have the advantage that they can be used particularly well in Ukraine because they have experience with this equipment. We have to supply equipment that can be used." Last month, British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace had advised that Ukrainian troops should use weapons from their inventory as it would require less training. 

19:35 IST, April 6th 2022
How exactly do our Western partners see the end of the war?, asks top Ukrainian official

Mykhailo Podoliak, advisor to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has asked the west to bolster sanctions against the Russian Federation as well as supply more weaponry to Ukraine. "If you don't equip Ukraine with the necessary weapons (heavy artillery & air defense) & if you don't impose real sanctions tomorrow (direct/indirect energy embargo), how exactly do our Western partners see the end of the war? Why must Russians stop killing & destroying Ukraine?," he asked on Twitter.

 

19:22 IST, April 6th 2022
Zelenskyy thanks Ireland for their support

On Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the Irish parliament stressing the war crimes committed by Russian troops in his country. Additionally, he also thanked the Micheál Martin govt for their support. The Ukrainian leader said that although Ireland was neutral, it abandoned its policy to support Ukraine. “I am grateful to you, to every citizen of Ireland. Thank you for sanctions, humanitarian and financial aid, thank you for caring about Ukrainian refugees," the actor-turned-politician said. 

 

19:22 IST, April 6th 2022
19:15 IST, April 6th 2022
167 children have been killed by Russian troops since war started: Ukraine

167 children have been killed while 279 have been injured by the actions of Russian armed forces since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. In its latest release, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said that more and more children are falling victim to Putin’s illegal war. Earlier today, the country's president Zelenskyy reiterated the same in the Irish Parliament saying that Russian troops were killing everybody trying to escape, including children and women.

 

18:55 IST, April 6th 2022
NATO has provided 'significant' support to Ukraine over months: Stoltenberg

NATO Chief Jens Stoltenberg said that the military organization had supported Ukraine over many months, with both training and equipment, which has been making a real difference on the ground. Addressing reporters he said, "Since the invasion, Allies have stepped up their support. They are providing both anti-tank, anti-air, or air defense systems, but also different kinds of advanced weapon systems. And also both light and heavier weapon systems to Ukraine." Stopping short of revealing details of the equipment provided, the military chief emphasized that all the support provided have been significant in Kyiv's battle against Russians. 

 

18:21 IST, April 6th 2022
'Would pay price for sanctions on Russia', says Hungarian PM Orbán

Hungary's PM Viktor Orbán, on Wednesday, warned that the West would pay a heavy price for the sanctions it is imposing on Russian imports. "I am convinced we will pay price for sanctions on Russia," he told reporters. He also said that his country has no problem with paying for Russian gas in rubles. 

18:21 IST, April 6th 2022
'For every Russian tank in Ukraine, there are or will soon be more than ten anti-tank systems,' US

"For every Russian tank in Ukraine, there are or will soon be more than ten anti-tank systems," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said promising more aid to the war-hit country. Last week, US State Department announced additional funding to help Ukrainians get a steady flow of personal protection equipment, field gear, tactical equipment, medical supplies, armoured vehicles, and communication equipment.

17:57 IST, April 6th 2022
UNGA will vote tomorrow on suspending Russia from the Human Rights Council

The UN General Assembly will vote tomorrow on suspending Russia from the Human Rights Council. 

17:52 IST, April 6th 2022
Only way to avert Russian war expanding beyond Ukraine is to provide support: Kuleba

"The only way to avert Russian war expanding beyond Ukraine is to provide us with the fullest support," Ukraine's foreign minister Dymytry Kuleba said asking for bolstered help from the international community. "Maximum sanctions. All the weapons. The policy of ‘not provoking Putin’ has failed badly in past years. Help us contain this evil now or risk Putin testing article 5 later," he said in a Twitter statement. 

 

17:24 IST, April 6th 2022
NATO won't be party to the conflict in Ukraine, German Chancellor says

NATO won't be a party to the conflict in Ukraine, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday. Germany had previously opposed a blanket ban on Russian fuel imports stressing that it would harm the EU more than Moscow. 

16:56 IST, April 6th 2022
There are no grounds for a real default in Russia: Kremlin Spox

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, on Wednesday, said that there are no grounds for a real default in Russia, it can only be artificially created by the West. He reiterated that allegations of killings of civilians in Bucha were provocations by Ukrainian which should be investigated. "It is important to establish what constitutes an impartial independent inquiry," he said. 

16:15 IST, April 6th 2022
Irish PM backs Ukraine's plea to join EU

Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin said that he supports Ukraine's application to join the European Union. In addendum, he also said that Ukrainian refugees are welcomed. Earlier on Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the Irish Parliament wherein he expressed his gratitude to the Irish people for supporting Ukraine's fight against the Russian invasion.

 

15:34 IST, April 6th 2022
Greece expels 12 Russian diplomats

Greek foreign ministry stated that authorities have asked 12 members of the Russian Federation diplomatic and consular missions to leave. The decision was communicated to the Russian ambassador by the general secretary of the Greek foreign ministry. A foreign ministry official stated that the Russian officials were not following international laws.

On Monday, Germany and France each announced approximately 75 expulsions. On Tuesday, countries like Italy, Spain, and Slovenia followed suit, with the European Union declaring a group of Russian officials working for its institutions "persona non grata."

15:22 IST, April 6th 2022
President of European Commission says latest sanctions will not be the last against Russia

President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen stated that the European Commission's fresh package of sanctions against Russia proposed the day before would not be the last.

She said that pressure on Putin and the Russian administration must be increased once more and as a result, they propose that the sanctions be tightened even further. She further said that they restrict the Kremlin's political and economic power. She said that the latest sanctions won't be the last sanctions they impose against Russia.

15:00 IST, April 6th 2022
Hungary summons Ukrainian ambassador

Hungary's Foreign Ministry summoned the Ukrainian ambassador after days of the two countries' officials trading barbs over Hungary's position in the war. Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto wrote in a social media post on Wednesday that we condemn military aggression, we stand by Ukraine's sovereignty, but that this is not our war, so we want to and will stay out of it.

 

14:54 IST, April 6th 2022
China urges investigation into Bucha deaths

China says the reports and images of civilian deaths in the Ukrainian town of Bucha are “deeply disturbing” and is calling for an investigation. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said Wednesday that China supports all initiatives and measures “conducive to alleviating the humanitarian crisis” in the country and is “ready to continue to work together with the international community to prevent any harm to civilians.”
 

14:53 IST, April 6th 2022
Zelenskyy urges Ireland to impose tougher sanctions on Moscow

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, while addressing the Irish Parliament on Wednesday, appealed to the lawmakers to invoke tougher sanctions on Russia in order to force President Vladimir Putin to stop the war immediately. Notably, since the war began, he has addressed parliaments around the world, including the EU, United States, France, Germany, Australia, Italy, and the UK.

14:49 IST, April 6th 2022
Russia willing to negotiate with Zelenskyy for ceasefire

Russia is interested in Zelensky agreeing to conditions put forward at negotiations, through them we want to end military operation, reports Russian media RT quoting Kremlin

14:40 IST, April 6th 2022
Russian forces block all major seaports, says Zelenskyy at Ireland Parliament

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, while addressing the Ireland Parliament on Wednesday, said that the Russian forces have blocked all major seaports of the country. He said that Russia could not be called a civilised country as it has targeted hospitals, ambulances and common civilians. He urged the lawmakers of Ireland not to take a neutral stand on the ongoing war.

Image: Republic

 

14:22 IST, April 6th 2022
Russian forces target oil depot in Novomoskovsky district; massive fire reported

The Russian aggression against Ukraine's strategic location continues on Wednesday. According to the latest update, the Russian forces targetted an oil depot in the Novomoskovsky district, resulting in a massive fire. However, no loss of life or injuries has been reported yet.

Image: Republic

 

14:13 IST, April 6th 2022
Shelling continues in Mariupol region; serious damage to houses

As the war entered its 42nd day, shelling continued in the Mariupol region on Wednesday, Republic Media journalist Patrick Lancaster reported. According to the residents, the last shelling was happened at around 2:30 am. The lucky residents who escaped the attack claimed that the shelling was continued round the clock. 

Image: Republic

 

13:43 IST, April 6th 2022
Russia strikes Ukrainian military infrastructure with precision weapons

The Russian Armed Forces carried out a missile strike with precision weapons on Ukrainian military infrastructure, the Russian Ministry of Defence tweeted along with a video of the attack on Wednesday. "Crew of DBK "Bastion" from the Black Sea coast launched two high-precision missiles "Onyx" at ground targets on the territory of Ukraine," tweeted the ministry. 

 

13:35 IST, April 6th 2022
PM Modi asks Presidents of Ukraine & Russia to start direct talks: Jaishankar in LS

EAM Dr S Jaishankar said that India continues to press forcefully for an immediate cessation of hostilities and an end to violence in Ukraine. He said that the Indian Prime Minister also spoke to the Presidents of Russia and Ukraine about initiating direct talks in order to end the war immediately. 

 

13:14 IST, April 6th 2022
Ministers sent to Ukraine help in establishing contacts with Ukraine govt, says Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, while speaking to Lok Sabha about 'Operation Ganga', said that the ministers who were sent to Ukraine had helped in the evacuation of the students from the war-torn country. "Their main job was to establish contacts with the Ukrainian government in evacuation," he said while referring to the questions from the Opposition about their role in the evacuation process. 

13:07 IST, April 6th 2022
Intervention of Indian PM led to evacuation in Sumy and Kharkiv, says Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, while speaking to Lok Sabha about 'Operation Ganga', said that the intervention of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin led to the evacuation of students from Sumy and Kharkiv.

 

13:01 IST, April 6th 2022
Advisories of colleges and Ukrainian govt lead to confusion among students: Jaishankar in LS

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, while speaking to Lok Sabha about 'Operation Ganga', said more than 4,000 Indian citizens evacuated initially and, around 18,000 students were reluctant to leave Ukraine as their colleges had denied providing online classes. "Apart from colleges, the Ukrainian government had also advised the people not to leave the country, resulting in confusion among students," he added. 

 

12:56 IST, April 6th 2022
India evacuates more than 20,000 civilians from Ukraine: Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, while speaking to Lok Sabha about 'Operation Ganga', said India has evacuated more than 20,000 Indian civilians from Ukraine, including students.

