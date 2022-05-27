Russia-Ukraine War: Belarus President Orders New Army Command Near Ukraine Border

In the midst of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko ordered the establishment of the Southern Army Operational Command on the Ukrainian border on Thursday. Lukashenko, in a video clip from a meeting at the Defense Ministry, stated that time has flown by and they have become acutely aware of the need to establish this Operational Command. He further noted that along with the Western and Northwestern Commands, this will be the Southern Branch.

According to TASS, the Belarusian leader further stated that even now that the Southern Operational Command has not been constituted, the republic must exercise the defence of the southern frontiers promptly and as part of the existing process. He continued by saying that the troops, special operations forces and battalion tactical units are on rotational orders and have been moved to the south as per his directives. He further claimed that the forces are sheltering the border with the border guards.

Lukashenko went on and added that this rotation must be completed and they must continue to train troops in this manner in these warlike situations, despite the fact that there hasn't been a war yet. Lukashenko also noted that even before they create the Southern Operational Command, they are obligated now to figure out the defence of their southern borders fast.

The increase of Belarusian soldiers along the border will put more strain on Ukraine

It is pertinent to mention here that Belarus is regarded as a close ally of Russia and the country has been blamed for helping Kremlin in carrying out its military operation in Ukraine which commenced on February 24. Any increase of Belarusian soldiers along the border will put more strain on Ukraine's military as it defends against Russian attacks in the Donbas region, hundreds of kilometres to the east. Belarus announced earlier this month that it will station special operations forces in three sites near the Ukrainian border, with Belarusian President Lukashenko praising Russian-made missiles for bolstering the country's defences, according to media reports.

In the meanwhile, the Belarusian President also stated that NATO has joined a global conflict with Russia, enacting European and American plans and waging a proxy war against the Russian Federation. Lukashenko has recently chastised Poland and other European Union allies for arming Ukraine by sending military equipment and advanced weaponry, which in his opinion has escalated the conflict.

Image: AP