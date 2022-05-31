Russia-Ukraine War: Belarus To Start Military Drills Near Ukrainian Borders In June

Amidst the ongoing Russian aggression in Ukraine, Belarus is set to begin military exercises near Ukraine's borders in June. The military exercises will begin on June 22 in the Gomel Oblast, near the Ukrainian border, according to Belarusian military official Andrei Krivonosov, reported The Kyiv Independent citing a Belarusian military official on Monday.

Further, the Belarusian state publication "BelTa," citing the military commander of the Gomel region Andriy Krivonosov reported that scheduled mobilisation exercises with military personnel will take place in the Gomel region of Belarus, which borders Ukraine, from June 22 to July 1.

Krivonosov stated, "During the exercise, traffic will be restricted to certain areas adjacent to the Armed Forces. In addition, fire training activities are planned at shooting ranges located in the Gomel region."

The drills are being undertaken to "enhance military knowledge and practical abilities of conscripts, as well as increase the level of battle and mobilisation readiness of military commissariats," according to the media outlet. Further, military sessions with conscripts assigned to territorial troops are also planned in the same region's Zhlobin district from June 28 to July 16.

Moreover, the concerns of "organisation of protection and defence of territorial defence facilities, implementation of martial law, as well as the fight against sabotage and reconnaissance groups" will be worked out during this period, according to Krivonosov. Territorial defence has been practised in the areas since 2002, according to BelTa, and military training is undertaken "as scheduled annually" under the aegis of local governments.

Lukashenko issued orders to form a "people's militia" in the country

On May 26, self-proclaimed President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko declared the formation of a new operational command, the Southern, in the Belarusian armed forces, and hinted at a possible war in the country. Lukashenko issued orders on May 27 to form a "people's militia" in the country.

Belarusian rescuers are also being prepared to work in "special conditions" and will acquire guns in the coming weeks, according to several media reports. Furthermore, Russian President Vladimir Putin's government is utilising Belarusian land as a launch pad for missile attacks on civilian Ukrainian cities and the deployment of armed forces. Belarus, Russia's closest ally, also supplies weapons to Russia.

(With agency inputs)

(Image: AP)