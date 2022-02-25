Russia-Ukraine War: Biden Warns US Sanctions Will 'degrade' Russian Space Program

US President Joe Biden authorised additional financial sanctions and strict export controls on Russia on Friday, effects of which he said would ultimately degrade Moscow's space program. "We estimate that we will cut off more than half of Russia’s high-tech imports, and it will strike a blow to their ability to continue to modernise their military". Biden said in his latest address from the White House. "It will degrade their aerospace industry, including their space program", he added.

In response to President Putin's unprovoked aggression against Ukraine, the United States, along with Allies and partners, is imposing severe and immediate economic costs on Russia.



Elaborating the sanctions, a White House Fact Sheet noted that the sanctions would cut off Russia’s access to cutting-edge technology and would impose strict restrictions on semiconductors, telecommunication, encryption security, lasers, sensors, navigation, avionics and maritime technologies. However, in a press briefing organised by NASA on Friday, the agency said that the sanctions would not affect its relationship with Russian space agency Roscosmos. "The new export control measures will continue to allow U.S.-Russia civil space cooperation. No changes are planned to the agency’s support for ongoing in orbit and ground station operations", NASA said as per Space News.

As of now, multiple countries including the UK, Japan, Australia and Canada have slapped sanctions on Russia after President Vladimir Putin ordered a "military operation" in Ukraine's Donbass region on Thursday.

Roscosmos head Dmitry Rogozin calls out Biden

Irked by Biden's prediction about the Russian space sector, Director-General of Roscosmos Dmitry Rogozin called out the US President on Twitter. In a thread of tweets, Rogozin advised Biden to "not behave like an irresponsible gamer", and asked on what fronts exactly does the US wants to affect Roscosmos on. "Do you want to block our access to radiation-resistant space microelectronics? So you already did it quite officially in 2014. Do you want to ban all countries from launching their spacecraft on the most reliable Russian rockets in the world?", Rogozin questioned in his tweets.

He even took shots at "talented businessmen" of the US who have allegedly polluted the low-Earth orbit and asked who would protect an uncontrolled International Space Station (ISS) if Biden blocks cooperation. "If you block cooperation with us, who will save the ISS from an uncontrolled deorbit and fall into the United States or Europe? There is also the option of dropping a 500-ton structure to India and China. Do you want to threaten them with such a prospect?", Rogozin asked targeting Biden.

Rogozin even went on to suggest Biden to disavow his statements on sanctions adding, "as a partner, I suggest that you do not behave like an irresponsible gamer".

Image: NASA/AP