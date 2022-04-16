Russia-Ukraine War: British SAS Troops Train Ukrainian Soldiers As War Continues On Day 52

The Russia-Ukraine war enters day 52 and it shows no sign of stopping. Ukraine continues its strong resistance against the Russian forces as it keeps getting military assistance from various Western countries. The latest report suggests that British SAS (Special Air Service) forces are training Ukrainian soldiers in Kyiv on how to utilize NLAW anti-tank missile launchers supplied by the UK, as per the reports of the Times. Since Russia's annexation of Crimea in 2014, British military trainers had been stationed in Ukraine, but they were withdrawn in February as the chances of Putin launching a full-scale invasion of Ukraine escalated.

Captain Yuriy Myronenko said that the British SAS trained members in his unit, which is stationed in Obolon, a neighbourhood on the northern outskirts of Kyiv that saw severe fighting during the invasion's early days. Since February, the UK has delivered around 3,600 Next Generation Light Anti-tank Weapons (NLAWs) to Ukraine, with Kyiv demanding more after reports that they were proving particularly effective against Russian equipment.

'Training was critical because many of the soldiers had not been educated'

Myronenko also said the training was critical because many of the soldiers had not been educated on how to use the critical missile launchers before Britain withdrew its troops to train them. He further claimed that without the British trainers, soldiers across the country who had not received training had to learn how to operate the NLAWs by watching videos on YouTube.

He continued by stating that the British officers arrived in their unit two weeks ago and gave them excellent training and that they now have self-confidence as a result of their accomplishments. The UK Ministry of Defence told The Times that it would not comment on the reports due to a long-standing policy of not commenting on the country's special forces' activities.

Kremlin had hoped for a quick military victory

The Kremlin had hoped for a quick military victory over its smaller neighbour. However, its forces were pushed back by the Ukrainians, and the country is now embroiled in a stalemate with high casualties. In the early hours of Thursday morning, Russia's Black Sea flagship sank, most likely as a result of a Ukrainian missile strike.

Image: AP