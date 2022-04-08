Amid the Russia-Ukraine war, the international community continues to outpour solidarity for the Volodymyr Zelenskyy-led nation, however, China maintained a dubious stand on the conflict. While Singapore urged Beijing to make utilise its 'enormous influence' on Vladimir Putin to call off the war, many countries denounced China's complacency for failing to come forth in absolute support of Kyiv and against the Kremlin-led military offensives.

China condemns countries for weapon supply to Ukraine

In the latest undulating take on the war on Ukraine, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, while breaching its own policy of not meddling in other nations' foreign policy, criticised the countries over the supply of weapons to Ukraine. In a press briefing, the Minister, seemingly untouched by Putin's intentions in Ukraine, deemed the aforesaid supply as the root cause of the Ukrainian crisis.

"It is impossible, on the one hand, to shout for a cease-fire and an end to the war, and on the other- to continuously supply a large number of advanced weapons and equipment, causing a further escalation of hostilities," Wang Yi said.

Only through Russia-Ukraine war can we really achieve long-term stability: China

He noted that endless unilateral sanctions only worsen the conflict between Putin and Zelenskyy. Also, according to the Chinese Foreign Minister, the root cause of the Ukrainian crisis lies in the loss of balance in European security.

"It is necessary to rebuild a balanced, effective and sustainable European security system in accordance with the principle of indivisible security, only in this war can we really achieve long-term stability and long-term order in Europe," Wang Yi stated.

China's wobbly stand on the Russia-Ukraine war

At the inception of the war, China was caught up in pinning the onus on the United States and urged the Joe Biden-led country to 'deeply reflect' on the role Washington has played in the development of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis. China maintained a neutral stand in the Russia-Ukraine crisis and justified its take by repeatedly stating that Beijing does not interfere in the internal affairs of others, as per their foreign policy.

Thus, with no word of condemnation for the Russia-led attacks or invasion, China merely expressed 'regret' about Putin's military action in and around Kyiv.

'China does not want to see crisis in Ukraine'

Weeks later, China contradicted its own opinions on the catastrophic invasion of Kyiv by stating that it has stalled Beijing's supply to Russia with aircraft accessories, reported ANI. The statement surfaced after a Washington Post report, dated March 13, cited a US official, claiming Moscow asked Beijing for military equipment.

It may be noted that after China declined Kreml's demands for aircraft, the US had stated that Washington will 'closely' watch the decisions that China will make. "There will be consequences should they violate our sanctions (on Russia)," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said.

However, China later overturned its stand and said, "Russia is a sovereign state and has the right to make his own decisions."

Following this, on March 21, Making China's stand in the Russia-Ukraine war clear for the first time, China's Embassy in the United Kingdom said that Beijing is rooting for peace and dialogues amid the Russia-Ukraine war and added that the 'Cold War mentality' should be abolished.

"China's principled position on the Ukraine issue has been objective, fair, transparent and consistent," it said.