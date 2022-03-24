Russia-Ukraine War: China Rejects NATO Chief's Allegations Of 'disinformation'

As the war between Ukraine and Russia intensifies and enters its 4th week, with the world calling for an immediate end to this war, the situation has taken a new turn. North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has accused China of purportedly spreading disinformation over Washington's involvement in Ukraine.

The Chinese government has denied this accusation, saying the country is not involved in spreading any misinformation and has made active efforts in an impartial manner to promote this ceasefire at an early date.

China rejects NATO Chief's disinformation accusations

Moscow has claimed that America has established a secret biological warfare lab in Ukraine. China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Wang Wenbin, said at a daily briefing on Thursday that China has acted in "an objective and just manner." He further stated that "accusing China of spreading disinformation about Ukraine is disinformation in itself." He said the international community has "grave concerns" about US biolabs in Ukraine, despite evidence from independent scientists.

"The US cannot muddle through with silence or claim that as disinformation. The US should make serious clarifications on whether that is disinformation or not," Wang said.

He further stated that claims have also taken root in the US, uniting COVID-19 conspiracy theorists and some supporters of ex-President Donald Trump. China has said that it is neutral in the conflict, although it maintains a strong relationship with Moscow, whom it calls its "most important strategic partner." Notably, China has also refused to condemn Russia's military operation against Ukraine.

The US accuses China of showing interest to support Russia

The US, on the other hand, has accused the Chinese government of showing interest in providing military and monetary aid to Russia, noting that the Chinese government has not condemned the actions of Russia. US officials have said that they will keep a close eye on Beijing if it provides weapons to Moscow. The officials have also expressed concern about China, saying that it could possibly supply material support for the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

