Russia-Ukraine War: Civilians In Luhansk Region Block Invading Russian Troops, Wave Flags

As Russian forces continue to launch massive strikes on the Ukrainian cities, making inroads into the capital city, Kyiv, according to the latest visuals accessed by Republic TV from the Luhansk region, local people were seen blocking the Russian troops from entering the city as they were trying to make an attempt to invade the breakaway region.

In the exclusive visuals accessed by Republic, Russian troops can be seen marching towards the city while civilians in large numbers can be seen protesting and sloganeering against the forces, demanding them to return. Also, many were seen carrying Ukrainian flags as they demonstrated against the invading Russian troops. The Luhansk city in the Donbas area of Ukraine continues to remain an epicentre of fighting by the Russian forces ever since President Vladimir Putin ordered a special military operation in the breakaway regions of the country.

Ukrainian civilians go all against the Russian troops

Notably, the development came days after many rebellious Ukrainians were seen protesting against the Russian troops in Eastern Ukraine's Berdyansk town on Monday. People were seen waving Ukrainian flags and raising their hands in the air and were seen surrounding the Russian military vehicles and troops, forbidding them from entering their towns. Another video that went viral depicts a Ukrainian national standing in front of the Russian convoy trying to stop a tank from entering the capital city, Kyiv. Also, in a separate incident from Kherson's Henichesk town, a woman approached Russian soldiers and further urged them to put down their arms and go back.

Apart from the Ukrainian civilians, people from other nations are also proactively demonstrating against the Russian administration and President Vladimir Putin for launching a grave attack on Ukraine and its people.

Russia targets Europe's largest nuclear power plant in Ukraine

As the invasion led by the Russian troops entered its ninth day on Friday, in a major attack, the forces have targeted Europe's largest nuclear power plant in Ukraine, resulting in a huge fire and explosions at the plant. Fortunately, the fire has been brought under control while there have been no reports of a radiation leak or an explosion in the reactors.

Image: Republic World