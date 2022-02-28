Russia-Ukraine War: Cong Urges PM Modi To 'impress Upon Putin' Treading On Dangerous Path

As Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered its nuclear forces to remain on high alert, thus creating a fear of a more devastating approach by Moscow, Congress on Sunday, appealed to the Indian Prime Minister to warn his Russian excellency about the dangerous path and the possible consequences. While taking to Twitter, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi said that PM Narendra Modi should impress upon Putin that this is a dangerous path and added the smallest mistake could bring unbelievable devastation.

"With thousands of Indian students still stuck in Ukraine, PM Modi must impress upon President Putin that this is a dangerous path and the smallest misstep can wreck unimaginable devastation," tweeted Gogoi.



Notably, the statement from Gogoi came hours after Putin said that the NATO powers took an "aggressive" step against Moscow and, therefore, he was directing its nuclear forces to remain on high alert. It is worth mentioning, the Russian President was pointing fingers at financial and personal sanctions against him and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. Notably, India has been evacuating its citizens from Ukraine under operation "Ganga". In line with the devastating situation in Moscow, Modi has chaired a high-level meeting on Sunday evening. According to the sources of news agency ANI, the Indian Prime Minister vowed top priority to the evacuation of Indian students stranded in Ukraine.

The sources also said PM Modi also assured that further cooperation with neighbouring countries of Ukraine to expedite evacuation will be enhanced. "PM Narendra Modi's high-level meeting on Ukraine-Russia conflict lasted over two hours in which PM ensured safety and evacuation of Indian students as the top priority. Further cooperation with neighbouring countries of Ukraine to expedite evacuation will be enhanced," ANI sources stated.

PM Modi had a telephonic conversation with Putin

Earlier on Saturday, PM Modi spoke with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and expressed India's willingness to contribute in any way towards peace efforts in the wake of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Notably, PM Modi's call with Zelenskyy came nearly two days after he spoke to the Russian President where he advocated for peace and harmony. He had also reiterated his long-standing conviction that the differences between Russia and the NATO group can only be resolved through honest and sincere dialogue. During the conversation, he also urged Putin to ensure the safety of Indian nationals stranded in different parts of Ukraine.

With inputs from ANI

Image: ANI