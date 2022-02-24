Russia-Ukraine War: Cuba Slams US Over 'progressive Expansion Of NATO'; Urges Diplomacy

Amid the Moscow-Kyiv unrest, Cuba has lambasted the United States on Wednesday for extending North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) towards Russia's borders, further urging for a diplomatic approach to maintain world peace. In a statement, the Cuban Foreign Ministry stated, “The determination of the United States to impose the progressive expansion of NATO towards the borders of the Russian Federation constitutes a threat to the national security of this country and regional and international peace," Anadolu agency reported.

The statement came after Russian President Vladimir Putin declared the two Ukraine's breakaway regions, Donetsk and Luhansk, as independent states and ordered soldiers to be deployed to protect the peace. As a result of Putin's actions, the United States has begun applying economic penalties aimed at limiting Moscow's access to Western funds. Biden stated that total penalties are being imposed on Russia's national debt, as well as full blocking sanctions on two major Russian financial institutions, the VEB and its military bank.

On Thursday, Russian troops launched their much-anticipated onslaught on Ukraine, ignoring international censure and sanctions. Russia has appeared to start a war as the Russian military entered Ukraine from Crimea in the south. Meanwhile, explosions have been heard in different Ukrainian cities including the capital Kyiv. It has also been reported that Russia has targeted Ukraine's Armed forces headquarters along with other military buildings.

US administration has been threatening Russia for weeks: Cuba

In addition to this, Cuba has tight economic connections with Russia stated in the statement that the US administration has been threatening Russia for weeks and deceiving the world community about the risks of an ‘imminent massive invasion’ of Ukraine. The statement also reads that the US has provided weapons and military equipment, stationed soldiers in numerous nations around the region, imposed unilateral and unfair restrictions, and threatened additional retaliation. Cuba's Foreign Ministry statement claims that the US launched an anti-Russian propaganda campaign at the same time.

In addition to this, on Tuesday, Russia decided to defer part of Cuba's debt payments till the year 2027, and the two nations stated that their connections would be strengthened.

Other nations supported Putin amid the Russia-Ukraine war

Apart from Cuba, President of Venezuela Nicolas Maduro has likewise sided with Moscow. During a meeting with ministers that aired live on television, Maduro said that Venezuela declares its entire support for President Vladimir Putin in the protection of Russia's peace. He further said, “Venezuela is with Putin, with Russia, with the brave and just causes of the world, and we are going to strengthen our alliance more and more," Anadolu agency reported.

Following a recent trip to Venezuela by Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov last week, the Russian diplomat stated that the South American nation is a crucial partner for Russia and that the two nations would work to strengthen ties.

Furthermore, on Monday, Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega declared his support for Putin. Ortega stated that Russian President Vladimir Putin was within his authority to declare independence for two Moscow-backed breakaway areas.

Image: Twitter/@DDNewslive/ AP