Russia-Ukraine War: Denmark To Expel 15 Russian Envoys; Calls Them 'intelligence Officers'

In a massive development, Denmark will now expel 15 Russian "intelligence officers" working at the Russian embassy in Copenhagen. Taking to his official Twitter handle, Denmark Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod stated that these Russian officials pose a threat to Denmark's security. He emphasized that maintaining diplomatic ties in their national interests, however, they will not accept "Russian espionage on Danish soil."

Denmark's Foreign Ministry has stated that the decision regarding expulsion was conveyed to Russian Embassy on Tuesday, 5 April, according to AP. According to Foreign Ministry, the officials have been given two weeks to leave Denmark. Notably, the decision of Denmark's Foreign Ministry came after Germany and France also announced the decision to expel Russian diplomats. Announcing the decision on Twitter, Denmark Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod said, "Denmark will expel 15 Russian intelligence officers working at the Russian embassy in Copenhagen. They pose a threat to our national security. It’s in our mutual interests to maintain diplomatic ties, but we will not accept Russian espionage on Danish soil."

Denmark condemns Russia's 'brutality' against Ukrainians

Furthermore, the Denmark Foreign Ministry in the statement strongly condemned “Russia’s brutality against Ukrainian civilians in Bucha," as per the AP report. The Foreign Ministry called "deliberate attacks" on people a "war crime." Earlier on April 3, Jeppe Kofod offered condolences to the families of victims in Ukraine's Bucha. He stated that those responsible for the "appalling brutality" need to be held accountable. He asserted that Denmark fully supports the probe of war crimes at the International Criminal Court.

Sweden to expel three Russian diplomats

Sweden has also announced to expel three Russian diplomats due to the situation in Bucha and other regions of Ukraine, TASS reported. Sweden Foreign Minister Ann Linde stated that they will remove three envoys who are not working according to the Vienna convention. She said that the decision regarding the expulsion of diplomats was informed to Russia's ambassador to Stockholm, as per the TASS report. Linde did not reveal the details about when the Russian diplomats will need to leave the country. Ann Linde stressed that the decision regarding expulsion was taken after the events in Ukraine's Bucha and other parts. She added that Sweden supports imposing the fifth package of sanctions against Russia.

(Inputs from AP)