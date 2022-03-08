Russia-Ukraine War: Dutch Internet Providers Ban Russian Media Websites Sputnik & RT

After Google Europe announced blocking YouTube channels associated with pro-Kremlin Russian media outlets like RT and Sputnik, Dutch internet providers also followed suit and blocked the websites on Tuesday, March 8. The punitive measure was taken in retaliation to Moscow’s ‘special military operation’ in Ukraine, the NOS broadcaster reported. The two outlets are among six other Russian media outlets which have been blocked by the Netherlands, the agency said, according to Russian media agency Sputnik. The dutch internet providers’ measure was replicated by VodafoneZiggo, T-Mobile, and KPN, all of whom enacted the ban effective from March 8.

EU had earlier announced that it was banning Sputnik and the broadcasting of RT TV in 27 nations of the bloc after Russia invaded Ukraine. European Union denounced what it labelled an “unprecedented” disinformation campaign in coverage of the Ukraine war by the Kremlin-based media outlets, Russia Today (aka RT) and Sputnik.

“The state-owned Russia Today and Sputnik, as well as their subsidiaries, will no longer be able to spread their lies to justify Putin’s war and to saw the division in our Union,” said the EU’s president, Ursula von der Leyen. “So we are developing tools to ban their toxic and harmful disinformation in Europe,” she added.

Moscow blocks Facebook, Twitter in retaliation to Russian media blockade

In response to the EU blocking the Russia based media handles, Moscow banned Facebook and Twitter. Roskomnadzor, in charge of monitoring media in Russia, announced the ban, stating that its decision to snap the leading American social media platforms was in response to the companies’ restricted access to Russian media.

The regulator listed over 26 cases of discrimination against Russian media outlets including RT, Sputnik, RIA, the defense ministry's Zvezda TV, and websites gazeta.ru and lenta.ru. The US meanwhile condemned Russia’s move.

"This is part of their effort...to cut off a range of information from their public," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said. Meta's president of global affairs, Sir Nick Clegg, pledged to do everything to restore the services in Russia. "We will continue to do everything we can to restore our services so they remain available to people to safely and securely express themselves and organize for action,” he wrote on Twitter.

The leading information platforms and search engines including Apple, Google, Meta, Microsoft, Twitter, YouTube, and others paused Russian media advertisements and removed content to cut off Moscow’s revenue on the platform. Reddit also pursued the ban, stating that it’s already been rejecting ads “that target Russia or originate from any Russia-based entity, government or private.”