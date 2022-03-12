Russia-Ukraine War: Emmanuel Macron, Olaf Scholz Dial Putin, Urge For A Ceasefire

As the Russia-Ukraine war entered its 17th day, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss the conflict in Ukraine, according to the Elysee Palace. This is the second time the two have spoken with Russian President Vladimir Putin this week.

Both Macron and Scholz had demanded a rapid ceasefire by Russia when the three leaders talked on Thursday. It is worth noting that Macron has had nine phone talks with Putin since meeting him in the Kremlin on February 7, according to his office. Moreover, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock is expected to travel to Moldova to discuss measures to help the Eastern European country, which has absorbed a high number of Ukrainian refugees.

Russia-Ukraine war

Further, on Saturday, March 12, Russian forces appeared to make progress in their gradual march on Kyiv from northeast Ukraine, while intense bombardment continued elsewhere in the country.

According to British intelligence, the majority of Russian ground forces are now around 25 kilometres (16 miles) from Kyiv's centre. According to the UK ministry, the cities of Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, and Mariupol remained encircled and continued to be bombarded with artillery.

(With inputs from agencies, Image: AP/Instagram)