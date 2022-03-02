Russia-Ukraine War: Energodar Residents Gather On Streets To Stop Russian Forces

In Ukraine's Energodar, residents came out on the streets to stop the advancement of the Russian forces. Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant is housed in Energodar which makes it a target for Russian troops. Hundreds of workers and locals have blocked an access road to the Ukrainian nuclear power facility in Energodar. A video shared on the local authority's Facebook page suggests that a large crowd waving Ukrainian flags blocked the route Wednesday morning.

The local reports say that the garbage trucks were also blocking the road. Dmytro Orlov, the mayor of Energodar stated on Facebook that they have shown the viewpoint of their city and its citizens that the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant is under trustworthy security and that its workers and residents of Energodar are under Ukrainian flags.

In the Ukrainian city of Energodar, Zaporozhye region, residents blocked the roads to the town to save the nuclear power plant. "We won't let Russians take a step in the city," Energodar Mayor Dmytro Orlov said. The resilience and courage of the Ukrainian people are incredible. pic.twitter.com/yOTcWYOs8d — Franak Viačorka (@franakviacorka) March 2, 2022

'Residents will not allow the Russians to take a single step' says Mayor Orlov

He further stated that the city is safe and that the residents will not allow the Russians to take a single step into the city. He also said that every municipal service is on high alert and that nobody is going to give up the city without a fight. The Mayor stated on Telegram that they must mobilise their forces now, more than ever, to ensure that the enemy does not enter the city that houses Europe's greatest nuclear power plant.

In terms of installed capacity, the Nuclear Power Plant in Zaporozhye region is Europe's largest nuclear power station. The first power plant went online in December 1984. Orlov also suggests that residents of Energodar met a Russian convoy at the city's entrance at 10 am and persuaded them not to enter.

Russian casualties

In the meanwhile, the Ukrainian government has provided new data on Russian casualties and losses, which suggests that the Russian side has lost at least 5,840 soldiers in the fight, and they have shot down 30 Russian planes and 31 helicopters, as well as damaged over 200 tanks. They also claim to have destroyed 210 tanks, 862 armoured vehicles, 85 artillery systems, and nine anti-aircraft systems, according to Intex.hr. The report said that they also blew up 40 multi-barrel rocket launchers and 60 tanks.

Image: @franakviacorka/Twitter