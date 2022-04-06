Russia-Ukraine War: Estonia Provides Military Aid To Ukraine; Sends Lethal Weaponry

Ukraine continues to get foreign assistance after 43 days of Russian aggression as it was announced that Estonia sent military aid to Ukraine to fight the Russians. The Armed Forces of Ukraine received a shipment of lethal weapons, including 122mm howitzers.

Private businesses worked along with government agencies and the Estonian Armed Forces to deliver military helmets, armour vests, communication equipment, drones, night vision devices and medical supplies to Ukraine. Anti-tank missiles, howitzers, anti-tank mines, recoilless anti-tank guns, automatic weapons, ammo, disposable grenade launchers, hand grenades, and anti-tank missiles compatible with deadly Ukrainian weapons, most likely Javelin systems, have been given by Estonia.

Estonia had previously planned to deliver over 122-millimeter howitzers to Ukraine in January 2022, in response to the Russian threat but because the howitzers were given by the German Democratic Republic, a step that required Germany's permission, according to local reports.

Baltic Security spokesman Martin Hurt stated that the cargo full of weapons is worth approximately 220 million euros. In preparation for possible Russian chemical attacks, the Baltic state is also transferring medical equipment and protective clothes to Ukraine.

Estonian Embassy in Kyiv shares images of weapons sent to Ukraine

Estonian Embassy in Kyiv shared a post on Facebook with images of weapons sent to Ukraine stating, "Estonia has handed over to Ukraine anti-tank missiles, blowouts, anti-tank mines, wireless anti-tank guns, automatic weapons, ammunition, disposable grenades and hand grenades."

The Embassy further stated that Estonia calls on all European nations to supply Ukraine with the required armaments, military and humanitarian aid, and political support, as well as to intensify sanctions against Russia and stop aiding the Russian economy directly or indirectly.

Estonia expels 14 Russian diplomatic workers

Earlier on Tuesday, Estonia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that it will expel 14 Russian diplomatic workers and close consulates in Narva and Tartu.

Vladimir Lipaev, the Russian Federation's Ambassador to Estonia, was summoned to the ministry and given a diplomatic note announcing the closure of the Consulate General of the Russian Federation in Narva and the Consular Office of the Russian Embassy in Tartu. Undersecretary Märt Volmer, who submitted the note stated that they must leave Estonia by April 30, according to ERR News. This comes as Russian forces have been accused of killing civilians in Bucha, near Kyiv.

Image: @Estonian Embassy in Kyiv/Facebook