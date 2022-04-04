Russia-Ukraine War: EU Condemns Russia Over Atrocities In Ukrainian Cities Including Bucha

Amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, the European Union (EU) has strongly denounced the reported atrocities committed by Russian armed forces in several Ukrainian cities, including Bucha. In a press release, the EU stated that the true face of Russia's terrible act of aggression against Ukraine and its people has been revealed by haunting photos of large numbers of civilian deaths and casualties, as well as the devastation of civilian infrastructure. It further stated that the massacres in Bucha and other Ukrainian cities will be added to the list of crimes against humanity committed on European soil.

As per the release, Russian authorities are to be blamed as they committed these atrocities while they had substantial control of the area. The EU warned that war criminals, other significant violators, as well as responsible government authorities and military leaders, will be held responsible. It further stated that the Union supports all measures aimed at holding the Russian Armed Forces accountable for human rights breaches and violations of international humanitarian law in Ukraine. "In particular, we fully support the investigation launched by the ICC Prosecutor into war crimes and crimes against humanity as well as the work of the OHCHR Commission of Inquiry," the EU added in the release.

EU vows to continue to stand firm with Ukraine

The European Union is also aiding the Ukrainian Prosecutor General and civil society in collecting and preserving evidence of war crimes. In these trying times for the entire world, the Union stands in complete solidarity with Ukraine and its people, the release stated.

The EU also stressed that it will continue to stand firm with Ukraine and work on new sanctions against Russia as soon as possible. "President Putin must stop this war immediately and unconditionally," remarked the 27 member bloc.

Russia denies accusations related to killings of civilians in Ukraine's Bucha

Meanwhile, on Monday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov denied all accusations related to the killings of civilians in Ukraine's Bucha and termed the situation as a "fake attack" aimed at undermining Moscow. According to Lavrov, the dead bodies were "staged" and images of them were widely circulated on social media by Ukraine and Western countries in an attempt to defame Russian troops, the TASS news agency reported. Lavrov further clarified that the Russian troops had completely exited Bucha city on March 30.

(Image: AP)