Russia-Ukraine War: EU Official Condemns Russian Missile Attacks In Ukraine's Vinnytsia

The European Union's ambassador to Ukraine, Matti Maasikas, has condemned the Russian missile attack in Vinnytsia. He termed the attack on Vinnytsia "another act of Russia's increasing targeting of civilians in Ukraine." Taking to his official Twitter handle, Maasikas asserted that all the crimes will be investigated and the people responsible for the acts will be held accountable. The attack of Russian forces comes as the Russia-Ukraine war continues for over 130 days.

Maasikas said that the EU continues to cooperate "closely" with Ukraine on the issue. He tweeted, "Today’s missile attack in the centre in Vinnytsya is another act of Russia’s increasing targeting of civilians in Ukraine. All these crimes will be thoroughly investigated and perpetrators will be brought to justice. The EU is cooperating closely with Ukrainian authorities on it."

The statement of Maasikas comes after Ukraine's police said that Russian missiles struck Vinnytsia in Central Ukraine. The Ukrainian authorities said that at least 20 people have been killed and around 90 others have been injured in the attack.

Today’s missile attack in the centre in Vinnytsya is another act of Russia’s increasing targeting of civilians in Ukraine. All these crimes will be thoroughly investigated and perpetrators will be brought to justice. The EU is cooperating closely with Ukrainian authorities on it. — Matti Maasikas (@MattiMaasikas) July 14, 2022

20 people killed & 90 others injured in Vinnytsia: Kyrylo Tymoshenko

Ukraine’s national police have claimed that three Russian missiles struck an office building and damaged residential buildings in Vinnytsia. Kyrylo Tymoshenko, the deputy head of Ukraine’s presidential office in a Telegram post, claimed that Russian armed forces had launched the Kalibr cruise missiles from a submarine in the Black Sea. He said that 20 people, including three children, have lost their lives in the attack and added that a rescue operation is being carried out at the site. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called the attack by Russian forces "an open act of terrorism" against civilians "where there is no military targets", The Associated Press reported. He asserted that Russian armed forces have been destroying the "civilian population, killing children" and launching missiles at civilian objects.

"Currently, 20 people are known to have died as a result of a rocket attack on the city, including three children. 90 people sought help from medical institutions. The Russians hit the center of Vinnytsia with Kalibr cruise missiles, launching them from a submarine in the Black Sea," Kyrylo Tymoshenko said in a Telegram post.

(With inputs from AP, Image: AP)