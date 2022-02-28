Russia-Ukraine War: EU Shuts Airspace For Russian Planes, Bans 'pro-Russian' Media

As the war between Russia and Ukraine entered the fourth day, the European Union, on Sunday, has announced to shut down its airspace for Russian planes-- decisions that over a dozen EU members had already announced. "We are proposing a prohibition on all Russian-owned, Russian registered or Russian-controlled aircraft. These aircraft will no more be able to land in, take off or overfly the territory of the EU," Russian aggression, President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen Apart from airspace, the bloc of 27 member states that are located primarily in Europe has also announced to fund weapons purchase to Ukraine and ban some pro-Kremlin media outlets-- news agency Sputnik and Russia Today or RT.

"The state-owned Russia Today and Sputnik, as well as their subsidiaries, will no longer be able to spread their lies to justify Putin’s war and to sow division in our union," she added.

While announcing a slew of measures against Russian aggression, Ursula von der Leyen said that the step would mark the first time in the history of the bloc when it finances the purchase and delivery of weapons and equipment to a country under attack. It would also supply things like fuel, protective gear, helmets and first aid kits. Meanwhile, she also said that the bloc will also impose sanctions on Belarus for supporting Russia in the illegal invasion of Ukraine. Though she named Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko for supporting Russia’s widespread military campaign in Ukraine, she did not reveal whether the sanction would be personal means the sanction would bar Lukashenko from landing any of the EU countries. "We will hit Lukashenko’s regime with a new package of sanctions," she said.

NATO chief urged Russian President to return to the negotiations table

On Friday, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg appealed to Russia to withdraw all its forces from Ukraine and urged the Russian President to return to the negotiations table. In a staunch warning to Putin, Stoltenberg said Russia will have to pay the prices for its deeds. "Immediately cease its assault. Withdraw all its forces from Ukraine. And turn back to the path of dialogue. And turn away from aggression. President Putin's decision to pursue his aggression against Ukraine is a terrible strategic mistake. For which Russia will pay a severe price for years to come," he said.

