UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson would impose fresh sanctions on Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in order to impose harsh punishment on the top officials responsible for the current situation in Ukraine. According to the statement, the Downing Street office said on Friday, Johnson’s pledge comes as the European Union approved an asset freeze on Putin and Lavrov. Johnson has been working with Western powers so that Putin would change his mind. Notably, in an earlier action on Russians, Britain imposed asset freezes and other embargoes on scores of Russian companies and several oligarchs. Terming the Russian invasion of Kyiv as a "catastrophe for the European continent", Johnson said that Britain and its allies "will respond decisively."

Johnson accused the Russian President of choosing a "path of bloodshed and destruction" for his unprovoked attack on Ukraine. "I am appalled by the horrific events in Ukraine and I have spoken to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to discuss the next steps. President Putin has chosen a path of bloodshed and destruction by launching this unprovoked attack on Ukraine. The UK and our allies will respond decisively," said Johnson. It is worth mentioning, on Friday, the United States and European allies stated that they were stepping up sanctions over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Both the US and the EU affirmed it would act severely that would directly harm Putin and his foreign minister.

Zelenskyy urges Moscow to sit down at the negotiation table

Meanwhile, Zelensky asked Putin to sit down at the negotiation table amid Russia's military actions in Ukraine. "I would like to address the president of Russia once again ... let us sit down at the negotiation table to stop people dying," Zelenskyy said in a video address, Sputnik reported. Zelensky urged European countries to demand a stoppage of "the war". On the other hand, the Russian government does not seem in the mood to entertain the demands of the world leaders, including the Ukrainian President.

On Friday, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg appealed to Russia to withdraw all its forces from Ukraine and urged the Russian President to return to the negotiations table. In a staunch warning to Putin, Stoltenberg said Russia will have to pay the prices for its deeds. "Immediately cease its assault. Withdraw all its forces from Ukraine. And turn back to the path of dialogue. And turn away from aggression. President Putin's decision to pursue his aggression against Ukraine is a terrible strategic mistake. For which Russia will pay a severe price for years to come," he said.

(Image: AP)