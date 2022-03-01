Russia-Ukraine War: Evacuated Indian Students Chant 'Vande Mataram' As They Land In Delhi

As the Russia-Ukraine war continues to worsen, in a sigh of relief, another batch of Indian students reached Delhi airport on Tuesday. Minister of Power and New and Renewable energy RK Singh welcomed the students back to their homeland. The stranded students who were evacuated from the war-hit Ukraine's neighbouring country Hungary entered Delhi airport with loud chants of "Vande Mataram".

Speaking to news agency ANI about 'Operation Ganga', the Union Minister of Power and New and Renewable energy assured that the Government of India is committed to bringing back every Indian stranded in the war-hit country.

"Four ministers deputed just to organise this. There are help desks of states, help desk of Ministry of Power, officers of the Ministry. Students will be provided whatever assistance they need," RK Singh said.

'We are relaxed now': Evacuated student on reaching India

One of the students, Vindhya Doshi, who returned to his motherland spoke to ANI and expressed his happiness. "I am very happy and relaxed now because the situation on the borders around Ukraine was terrible. I thank the Government of India and the Indian Embassy who supported the students. We are relaxed now," Doshi said.

Another student named Samarita Hazarika said, "We are really thankful to the Indian government for evacuating us from Ukraine."

Operation Ganga

Under Operation Ganga, the Union government is evacuating Indians stranded in Ukraine via Hungary, Poland, Romania, Moldova and Slovakia at its own expense.

Until now, over 1,578 Indian nationals have been safely evacuated from Ukraine. Union Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju is coordinating evacuation in Slovakia, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri is supervising the situation in Hungary, Gen (Retd.) VK Singh in Poland, and Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia in Romania and Moldova.

Additionally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for the Indian Air Force (IAF) to join Operation Ganga to safely bring back Indians stranded amid the Russia-Ukraine war.

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar took to Twitter and asserted that India’s endeavour for everyone’s safe return continues.

(With inputs from ANI)