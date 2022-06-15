Russia-Ukraine War: French President Macron Pledges To 'do Everything' To Stop Moscow

French President Emmanuel Macron has pledged to "do everything" to end Russia's invasion of Ukraine, signalling a shift from his previous approach towards Moscow.

Macron, who landed in Romania for a three-day trip to NATO's southern flank and Moldova, has been chastised by Ukraine and its Eastern European allies for what they see as a lack of support for the country as it fights Russian soldiers.

"We will do everything we can to stop Russia's war forces, to aid the Ukrainians and their army, and to continue to talk," Macron told French, American, British, and other ally troops at NATO's Kogalniceanu military station near Romania's Black Sea town of Constanta.

Earlier, Macron commended French soldiers stationed at the NATO camp in a brief address for honouring their obligation to protect Europe while war is waged again. Following Russia's incursion of Ukraine on February 24, France moved roughly 500 soldiers to Romania as a part of NATO's reinforcement of forces on the alliance's eastern border.

Macron is also scheduled to visit Moldova's capital, Chisinau, for talks with pro-Western President Maia Sandu. According to reports, Macron will then travel to Kyiv on June 16 for a visit that could involve German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, and Romanian President Klaus Iohannis. However, the French administration has not verified these claims.

We are not at war with Russia: Macron

At the joint press conference with Iohannis, Macron stated, "We need to support Ukraine. From the first day, France said clearly that Russia is the aggressor. But we must be clear-headed: We are not at war with Russia. The Ukrainian president and his officials will have to negotiate with Russia."

Since the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine war, Macron has maintained open lines of communication with the Kremlin. France is leading a NATO combat group of roughly 800 troops in Romania, including 500 French troops, and has also deployed a surface-to-air missile system.

If confirmed, Macron's visit to Kyiv will take place the day before the European Commission delivers a proposal on Ukraine's status as an EU candidate. Several EU countries, particularly France, have expressed reservations about Ukraine becoming a candidate for membership in the 27-member bloc.

Image: AP