In a terrible confession by the Lieutenant-General of the German Armed Forces, Alfons Mais in what appears to be his LinkedIn page, the Inspector of the German Army admitted that he never thought he would live through another war.

The Inspector of the Army added that in the Bundeswehr (Army) that he leads, the situation is destitute while lamenting over the limited options and alliances present before him to respond to the situation. Notably, this is not in full alignment to Germany's stance in the war. As Germany has imposed limited sanctions on Russia and is yet to offer material or troop support to Ukraine.

‘Yesterday, we organised a “Day of Values” within the Army. At the heart of this day was the question – “why do we serve”? It’s never been easier to make that clear to the generation that didn’t experience the Cold War,’ excerpt of his statement read.

‘We all saw it coming’ his post reads as Alfons Mais explains that Germany and Europe were unable to make a fighting case even after learning from the Crimean annexation by Russia. Further adding that NATO’s territory is not under direct threat yet, he admits that Ukraine and its neighbours are feeling ‘constant and increasing pressure.’

Furious over Germany and NATO’s inaction at previous times of crisis and perils, Alfons Mais recalled the Taliban takeover of Afghan and stated "now is the time to leave the mission in Afghanistan behind us, structurally and materially, and to reorganise ourselves, otherwise, we will not be able to implement our constitutional mission and our commitments to the (NATO) Alliance with any chance of success.

It must be noted that Mais hinted that all western European governments have allowed their militaries to wither to the point where realistically they cannot do stand up against bullies. Whatever can be used have already been deployed after layers of political reasoning and consultation, he said. There is no second layer to send to show Germany’s resolve and even the first layer is not well armed, he lamented in a rather extraordinary revelation of the West’s abject silence on the issue.

However, Chief of German Army Lieutenant General Alfons Mais’ social media outburst is the latest development from Germany just a month after its Navy Chief was forced to step down over his comments on the Ukrainian crisis. Admiral Kay-Achim Schonbach, the former Navy Chief reportedly stated that ‘Vladimir Putin deserves more respect’ and dismissed reports of the Russian invasion of Ukraine as ‘nonsense’. He also opined that Kyiv would never win back Crimea hinting at a possible strategy of appeasement and sympathy for Russia in the midst of a war.

What is Germany doing in the Russia Ukraine war?

Joining the wave of sanctions against Russia, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has suspended the certification process for the crucial Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline which directly links the Russian gas connection to Europe via Germany.

Berlin which has been accused of actively failing to help defend Ukraine from a possible attack has refused to send troops and military hardware to Ukraine, unlike its EU neighbours. Notably, Ukraine is not a member of the EU or NATO and Germany has a visible conundrum over its dynamics with Russia owing to its gas and oil partnership.

Russia Ukraine war: What is happening in the country now?

'Ukrainian citizens woke up with sounds of bombing' on Thursday and Ukrainian MP Sofia Fedyna speaks to Republic about the situation on the ground and said, 'They started with bombing and shelling on military installations' while adding that 'Ukrainian citizens woke up with sounds of bombing'.

Official reports from Ukraine claim that so far over 50 people have been killed in the ongoing war with Russia. Earlier Russian Defence Ministry had said that it had neutralised the armed forces in Ukraine after launching a 'military offensive' early morning on Thursday.

Indian Embassy in Ukraine's advisory amid Russian attacks

The Indian Embassy in Ukraine has set-up a 24/7 control room to help Indian nationals stranded in various places in the country and has issued an advisory asking citizens to re-route if they are travelling to Kyiv and western parts of Kyiv. The latest notification has stated that the schedule for special flights 'stands cancelled', given the shutdown of Ukrainian airspace.

