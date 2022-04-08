Russia-Ukraine War: Germany Offers Aid To Businesses Impacted By Ongoing Conflict

In a major development, Germany on Friday announced that it will be offering aid to businesses impacted by the ongoing war in Ukraine. The Olaf Scholz administration on Friday unveiled a package of loans and other financial assistance to help companies hit hard by the conflict in Europe and the barrage of economic sanctions upon Russia.

The package includes loans of as much as USD 109 billion to cover the credit risks taken by German energy industry as the country scrambles to replace imports of Russian oil, gas, and coal. Affected companies will also be able to apply for limited grants to cover increased energy costs. Additional loans will also be made available to companies grappling with a liquidity squeeze.

Germany expells Russian envoys

Earlier, extending its support to the war-ravaged Ukraine, Germany, on April 4, ousted 40 Russian diplomats in view of the brutal civilian slayings in Bucha city, where dozens of bodies were found lined across the streets in the aftermath of the Russian occupation. Responding to the 'unbelievable brutality', German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock announced that dozens of Russian officials were being declared as 'persona non grata.'

The Olaf Scholz-led country has also warned of 'further measures', hinting that additional action was being prepared against Moscow in partnership with allies. The development came after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy slammed Germany and France for indirectly abetting the death of Ukrainians through their policy over the last 14 years.

Russia denies allegations of missile attack on DPR Railway station

Meanwhile, the Russian Defence Ministry on Friday denied allegations that it launched a "missile attack on a railway station in the eastern Ukrainian town of Kramatorsk, which, according to local authorities, had killed at least 50 people. Russia has called Ukraine's claim about the missile strike a "provocation". In a statement, the Ministry of Defence stated that Kyiv regime sought to derail the mass evacuation of civilians in Kramatorsk and use them as a human shield.

Zelenskyy ready for direct meet with Putin

Additionally, in a Global Mega Exclusive interview with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, President Zelenskyy said, “I am ready to discuss any topic but I would like to do that with the President of the Russian Federation”. President Zelenskyy also made it abundantly clear in the interview with Mr. Goswami that he was only ready to talk at the level of President Putin, and nobody else. President Zelensky said, “the faster the meet with President Putin, the better”. Zelenskyy simultaneously dismissed Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov’s recent statements on the Bucha massacre as ‘rhetorics’ that he did not deserve a response.